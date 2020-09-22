Goa BJP leaders became infected as they went out for people:CM

In a dig at the Opposition, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said he and many of his colleagues from the BJP had contracted coronavirus infection as they stepped out of their homes to help people during the pandemic unlike leaders of some political parties. Sawant told reporters that some leaders were giving "video bytes" on the pandemic from the safety of their homes by wearing masks and face shields.

"Several BJP leaders including me tested positive for coronavirus. That does not mean we were irresponsible. We were infected because we were helping people from the front during the pandemic. Our leaders helped people in distress," the chief minister said after launching an e-book titled "Sewa Hi Sangathan" documenting social work done by the BJP during the 68 days of the lockdown. BJP's Goa unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said the party workers provided essential commodities and even cooked food to people in the need.

"3.15 lakh face masks and 2.15 lakh sanitiser (bottles) were distributed to people by BJP workers," he claimed. Goa's COVID-19 caseload stood at 28,753 as on September 21, as per the state government.