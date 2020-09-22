Former UK finance minister Javid says he will now back UK Internal Market Bill

Former UK finance minister Javid says he will now back UK Internal Market BillReuters | London | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:20 IST
Former British finance minister Sajid Javid said he would now support legislation that breaks an international treaty with the European Union, saying government compromises had changed his mind about voting against it.
"The PM (Prime Minister) has spoken of the importance of going through legal procedures and I’m satisfied by the Govt’s assurances," Javid said on Twitter. "I’ll be supporting Govt amendments and the Bill."
