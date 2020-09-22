Left Menu
Sharad Yadav's health showing improvement, says close aide

Yadav has been hospitalised for over 10 days. With the Bihar assembly election schedule likely to be announced soon, it will be interesting to see as to what stand Yadav takes after fighting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on the symbol of Lalu Prasad's RJD.

Sharad Yadav's health showing improvement, says close aide
Loktantrik Janata Dal leader and former Union minister Sharad Yadav, who was admitted to a private hospital due to illness, is recovering, his close aide Arjun Rai said on Tuesday. After a serious spell of illness, Yadav's health has shown improvement in the last couple of days, Rai said. Yadav has been hospitalised for over 10 days.

With the Bihar assembly election schedule likely to be announced soon, it will be interesting to see as to what stand Yadav takes after fighting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on the symbol of Lalu Prasad's RJD. He was in the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-headed JD(U) for long but split with him over his decision to join hands with the BJP.

