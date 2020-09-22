Various opposition parties boycott LS proceedings in solidarity with suspended RS members

Various opposition parties, including the Congress and the TMC, boycotted the Lok Sabha on Tuesday in solidarity with the eight Rajya Sabha members who were suspended for unruly behaviour. Later, they were called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for a meeting over a cup of tea. Birla said it made more sense to be present in the House rather than leaving it.

Opposition leaders said they had no complaints against the Speaker over the way he was conducting the proceedings in the lower House, adding that they had boycotted the proceedings in solidarity with the suspended Rajya Sabha colleagues. Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury said all opposition parties were boycotting Parliament in solidarity with the Rajya Sabha members who were suspended on Monday. "You have compelled us to do so," Chowdhury said.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, BSP and the TRS, walked out of the Lok Sabha. Chowdhury did not specify for how long the boycott would continue.

Birla warned that members should not mention about the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha. He said all references made by members would be removed from the records.