Trump says Supreme Court pick announcement likely Saturday

Trump says Supreme Court pick announcement likely SaturdayReuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 03:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 03:59 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the announcement of his nominee to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will likely be made at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on Saturday.
"We're getting very close to having a final decision made," Trump told reporters at the White House. He said the announcement will be "I believe at 5 o'clock on Saturday."
Senate Republicans including Mitt Romney on Tuesday lined up behind Trump's push to widen the Supreme Court's conservative majority, leaving Democrats little hope of blocking a confirmation vote on a nominee that could come before the Nov. 3 election.
ALSO READ
House Democrats launch probe of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy - Washington Post
Pak to hold NA, Senate sessions next week to get FATF bills passed
Trump to host Israel-United Arab Emirates deal signing ceremony on Sept. 15-senior White House official
COVID-19 vaccine latest flashpoint in White House campaign
US officials: Israel, UAE to sign deal at White House