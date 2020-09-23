Ahead of assembly elections, posters against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar spotted in Patna

With elections around the corner, the 'poster-war' in Bihar is at its peak. A huge poster was spotted in the city with a giant photograph of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with folded hands along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A slogan in hindi written on the poster claimed that Kumar has only paid lip service for the development of the state. Yesterday, a huge poster was put up on the main gate of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) office on Veer Chand Patel Marg, Patna, comprising a photograph of party leader Tejashwi Yadav, with the party symbol in the corner. Notably, none of the posters depict party Chief Lalu Yadav and ex-Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

These posters are now on the target of opposition. Taking a dig at the posters, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal had said that the people of Bihar have "forgotten" Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi because of their 15-years of "misrule." The state is scheduled to undergo Assembly elections in the next cople of months, the dates for which are yet to be announced by the Election Commission. (ANI)