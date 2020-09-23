Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook: Fake pages from China tried to disrupt US politics

After FBI Director Chris Wray outlined the threat of Russian interference at a congressional hearing last week and warned of its ongoing danger, Trump harangued him on Twitter by calling China a “FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia.” Facebook said the network focused mainly on Southeast Asia, where it posted in Chinese, Filipino and English about global news and current events. These included Beijing's interests in the South China Sea, Hong Kong, support for Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter's potential run in that nation's 2022 presidential election, and criticism of Rappler, an independent news organization in the Philippines.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 11:31 IST
Facebook: Fake pages from China tried to disrupt US politics

Facebook says it has removed a small network of fake accounts and pages that originated in China and focused on disrupting political activity in the U.S. and several other countries. The U.S.-focused activity was just a “sliver” of the accounts' overall activity and gained almost no following, Facebook said. Their primary focus was Southeast Asia, including the Philippines.

In the U.S, the accounts posted material both in support of and against presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden and President Donald Trump. Facebook did not link the network directly to the Chinese government. It said the people behind the network tried to conceal their identity and location via virtual private networks and other methods.

Concerns about foreign efforts to interfere in the election were underscored by a warning Tuesday from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security's cybersecurity agency that foreign actors and cybercriminals were likely to try to spread disinformation regarding the results of the election, including by creating fake websites or social media content aimed at discrediting the process. The agencies noted that even if a foreign actor managed to tamper with an election-related website, the underlying data would remain uncompromised.

U.S. intelligence officials warned last month about ongoing or potential efforts by China, Russia and Iran to interfere in November's election. In an August public assessment, the country's chief counterintelligence official, William Evanina, said officials had determined that Beijing regards Trump as unpredictable and wants to see him lose to Biden. The statement said that China had been expanding its influence operations ahead of the election to “shape the policy environment in the United States” and had been weighing the pros and cons of taking more aggressive action.

Notably, though, the intelligence assessment was more specific in its characterisations of Russian interference, saying that Moscow was using a range of measures to denigrate Biden and that Kremlin-linked actors were propping up Trump's candidacy on social media and Russian television. The question of which country poses the biggest threat to election security has emerged as a politically fraught issue.

Trump and several senior administration officials have repeatedly insisted that China is more aggressive, even though that characterization is not in line with the August intelligence assessment. After FBI Director Chris Wray outlined the threat of Russian interference at a congressional hearing last week and warned of its ongoing danger, Trump harangued him on Twitter by calling China a “FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia.” Facebook said the network focused mainly on Southeast Asia, where it posted in Chinese, Filipino and English about global news and current events.

These included Beijing's interests in the South China Sea, Hong Kong, support for Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter's potential run in that nation's 2022 presidential election, and criticism of Rappler, an independent news organization in the Philippines. Facebook also removed a second network originating in the Philippines. These accounts posted in Filipino and English about local news and events including domestic politics, military activities against terrorism, a pending anti-terrorism bill, criticism of communism, youth activists and opposition, the company said.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Modi govt has 'destroyed' web of relationships with countries: Rahul

Living in a neighbourhood with no friends is dangerous, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had destroyed the web of relationships that the Congress had built with countries over deca...

U.S. charges former manager of European oil firm over graft in Ecuador

The U.S. Justice Department has charged a former manager of a European oil trading firm with paying bribes of 870,000 to help win a contract from Ecuadors state-run oil firm. In exchange, the former manager, Javier Aguilar, helped the firm ...

It will take some time to Dhoni at his best: Fleming

It will take some time to see MS Dhoni - the finisher, that everyone is waiting for, says Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming as his side fell short in its run chase against Rajasthan Royals despite having the former India captai...

Soccer-Leeds agree deal to sign defender Llorente from Sociedad

Leeds United have reached an agreement to sign Spanish defender Diego Llorente from Real Sociedad, the La Liga club have said. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed but British media reported Leeds would shell out up to 20 m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020