Opposition parties conduct silent protest march in Parliament over farm Bills

Members of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI-M, DMK, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party and the NCP participated in the protest. "All MPs of the Congress and like-minded parties are marching from Gandhi statue to Ambedkar statue in Parliament protesting the anti-Farmers, anti-Workers Bills that have been rubberstamped in Parliament in the most undemocratic manner by the Modi government," Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 13:44 IST
Various opposition parties Wednesday took out a silent protest march in the Parliament complex against the contentious farm Bills passed recently. The protesting MPs carried placards with messages such as "Save Farmers, Save Workers, Save Democracy" during their march from the Mahatma Gandhi statue to the Ambedkar statue on the premises.

They also stood before Gandhi's statue in a line. Members of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI-M, DMK, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party and the NCP participated in the protest.

"All MPs of the Congress and like-minded parties are marching from Gandhi statue to Ambedkar statue in Parliament protesting the anti-Farmers, anti-Workers Bills that have been rubberstamped in Parliament in the most undemocratic manner by the Modi government," Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet. Opposition members earlier held a meeting in the chamber of Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, to formulate their further strategy against the farm Bills. Various Opposition parties have protested the passage of the farm Bills in Parliament and have boycotted the proceedings of both Houses. They have also written to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him not to sign the contentious Bills because, they have said, the proposed legislations were passed in the din without division of votes.

Azad would be meeting President Kovind at 5 PM to put forth their demands..

