Lukashenko abruptly sworn in for new presidential term in Belarus
President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus was sworn in for a new term on Wednesday, the official news agency Belta said, in a sudden inauguration conducted with no prior announcement. The ceremony, which would normally be publicised in advance as a major state occasion, follows a disputed election on Aug. 9 in which Lukashenko, in power since 1994, claimed a landslide victory.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-09-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 14:07 IST
President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus was sworn in for a new term on Wednesday, the official news agency Belta said, in a sudden inauguration conducted with no prior announcement.
The ceremony, which would normally be publicised in advance as a major state occasion, follows a disputed election on Aug. 9 in which Lukashenko, in power since 1994, claimed a landslide victory. The opposition accused him of massive vote-rigging. (Writing by Mark Trevelyan; editing by John Stonestreet)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Belta
- Belarus
- John Stonestreet
- COVID-19