Opposition in Belarus calls for civil disobedience campaign after Lukashenko's inauguration
The Belarusian opposition movement on Wednesday called for an immediate civil disobedience campaign after Alexander Lukashenko was inaugurated as president despite weeks of protests over what critics say was his rigged election victory. "We call on everyone to immediately start a civil disobedience campaign," said Latushko.Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 14:59 IST
The Belarusian opposition movement on Wednesday called for an immediate civil disobedience campaign after Alexander Lukashenko was inaugurated as president despite weeks of protests over what critics say was his rigged election victory. Lukashenko was sworn in for a new term earlier on Wednesday, the official news agency Belta said, in a sudden inauguration conducted with no prior announcement.
Pavel Latushko, a member of the opposition's coordination council, said on social media that he and his allies would never accept what he called Lukashenko's falsified election victory and demanded a new presidential election be held. "We call on everyone to immediately start a civil disobedience campaign," said Latushko.
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Belarusian
- Pavel Latushko
- Belta
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Belarusian protest leader and allies cross border into Ukraine, official says
Missing Belarusian protest leader detained trying to enter Ukraine - border service
Belarusian protest leader detained after failed attempt to expel her
Belarusian protest leader ripped up passport to thwart deportation - Interfax Ukraine
Belarusian protest leader ripped up passport to avoid expulsion, allies say