Belarusian leader says risk of military incidents along Ukraine border is quite high, says RIA

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that the risk of military incidents along his country's border with Ukraine was quite high, according to Russia's state-run RIA news agency said.

It also cited him as saying that neighbouring Poland - to his country's west - should not expect aggressive actions from Belarus.

Lukashenko was quoted as saying that Belarus had nonetheless moved several combat-ready battalions from Vitebsk region, situated on its border with Russia, to the western limits of the country.

