Belarusian leader says risk of military incidents along Ukraine border is quite high, says RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-04-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 14:26 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that the risk of military incidents along his country's border with Ukraine was quite high, according to Russia's state-run RIA news agency said.
It also cited him as saying that neighbouring Poland - to his country's west - should not expect aggressive actions from Belarus.
Lukashenko was quoted as saying that Belarus had nonetheless moved several combat-ready battalions from Vitebsk region, situated on its border with Russia, to the western limits of the country.
