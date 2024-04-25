Belarusian leader Lukashenko alleges opposition plan to seize territory - RIA
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko alleged on Thursday that the opposition planed to seize a district in the west of the country and request support from NATO troops, Russian state news agency RIA said. and appeal to NATO to deploy troops," said Lukashenko, who was addressing the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko alleged on Thursday that the opposition planed to seize a district in the west of the country and request support from NATO troops, Russian state news agency RIA said. It was not clear if Lukashenko provided any evidence for such a plan. All Belarus's main opposition figures are in prison or have been forced into exile.
Lukashenko, a key ally of President Vladimir Putin, has frequently talked up the dangers of an attack by NATO or Ukraine as justification for maintaining his military and security apparatus on a constant state of high alert. "I don't know why they chose Kobrin district, they talk a lot about it. (They plan to) seize it... and appeal to NATO to deploy troops," said Lukashenko, who was addressing the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.
