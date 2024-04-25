Belarusian leader Lukashenko alleges opposition plan to seize territory - RIA

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko alleged on Thursday that the opposition planed to seize a district in the west of the country and request support from NATO troops, Russian state news agency RIA said. It was not clear if Lukashenko provided any evidence for such a plan. All Belarus's main opposition figures are in prison or have been forced into exile.

Lukashenko, a key ally of President Vladimir Putin, has frequently talked up the dangers of an attack by NATO or Ukraine as justification for maintaining his military and security apparatus on a constant state of high alert. "I don't know why they chose Kobrin district, they talk a lot about it. (They plan to) seize it... and appeal to NATO to deploy troops," said Lukashenko, who was addressing the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.

