Deputy CM Sisodia hospitalised due to COVID-19

Deputy CM Sisodia hospitalised due to COVID-19PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 17:15 IST
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was hospitalised on Wednesday due to coronavirus, sources said
The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader has been admitted to the state-run LNJP Hospital here, they added
He had tested positive for the infection on September 14 and was in home isolation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manish Sisodia
- Delhi
- Aam Aadmi Party
- LNJP Hospital
ALSO READ
Manish Sisodia will not attend today's session: Delhi Assembly Speaker
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tested positive for Coronavirus aka COVID-19
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated himself.
Manish Sisodia tests positive for coronavirus
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tests positive for COVID-19