All not well in Mahagathbandhan, RLSP's Upendra Kushwaha likely to join NDA again

It appears that all is not well in the 'Mahagathbandhan' as another one of its key allies, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), is likely to quit and join the National Democratic Front (NDA) just ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:02 IST
RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Sources told ANI that RLSP leaders are in close touch with JDU and BJP leaders and several rounds of talks have already taken place between them in Bihar. RLSP sources told ANI that party secretary-general Madhaw Anand is playing a key role in bringing back RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha into the NDA again.

When ANI contacted RLSP secretary-general Madhaw Anand and asked whether RLSP was joining the NDA, Anand said, "Our first priority is the Mahagathbandhan. I am expecting that all would be well at the earliest. As far as the NDA is concerned, in politics, the doors are always open. There is no permanent political enemy, so wait for a few days and the picture will be clear." Anand said that everything is not well in the Mahagathbandhan and confusion is growing among the people of Bihar that the grand alliance is failing to pose a serious threat to the NDA.

"The coordination between the ally parties is very poor. Tomorrow our party has called a national and state council meeting to discuss the prevailing situation in the Mahagathbandhan and the current political situation of Bihar," he added. The RLSP had broken away from the NDA in December 2018 before the general election 2019 and its president Upendra Kushwaha, who resigned as Minister of State for Human Resource Development, had joined the Mahagathbandhan.

The RLSP president has been upset since the BJP made it clear that it will not be given more than two Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 polls against the three it had fought on in the year 2014. (ANI)

