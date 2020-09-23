Over 1.26 cr hospital admissions authorised under AB-PMJAY since launch: Govt
Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said this in a written reply to a question on the total number of patients who availed treatment for COVID-19 under AB-PMJAY scheme in various hospitals across the country. The Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme was launched in 2018 and aims to provide a coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 10 crore poor families.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:15 IST
Under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), over 1.26 crore hospital admissions have been authorised as of September 21, out of which 5.13 lakh was approved towards testing and treatment of COVID-19, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said this in a written reply to a question on the total number of patients who availed treatment for COVID-19 under AB-PMJAY scheme in various hospitals across the country.
The Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme was launched in 2018 and aims to provide a coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 10 crore poor families. Since the launch of AB-PMJAY till 21.09.2020, a total of Rs 5,474 crore has been disbursed to states and UTs for implementation of the scheme, the minister said.
