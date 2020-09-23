Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus president sworn in at unannounced inaugural ceremony

Tsikhanouskaya, who is in exile in neighboring Lithuania after being forced to leave Belarus, says the outcome was invalid, as have the tens of thousands of her supporters who continue to demand Lukashenko's resignation during more than six weeks of mass protests. “The people haven't handed him a new mandate,” she said, adding that the inauguration was “a farce” and an attempt by Lukashenko to “declare himself legitimate.” “I, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, am the only leader that has been elected by the Belarusian people.

PTI | Minsk | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:15 IST
Belarus president sworn in at unannounced inaugural ceremony
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus was sworn in Wednesday to his sixth term in office at an inaugural ceremony that was not announced in advance amid weeks of huge protests of the authoritarian leader's reelection, which the opposition says was rigged. Several European countries used the occasion to reiterate that they don't recognize the results of the election and refused to regard Lukashenko as the legitimate president.

The ceremony was held in front of several hundred dignitaries at the ornate Palace of Independence in the capital of Minsk, the state news agency Belta said. Police and other security forces blocked off parts of the city and public transportation was suspended. Lukashenko, 66, took the oath of office in Belarusian with his right hand on the constitution, and the head of the Central Election Commission handed him the official ID card of the president of Belarus.

"The day of assuming the post of the president is the day of our victory, convincing and fateful," he said. "We were not just electing the president of the country — we were defending our values, our peaceful life, sovereignty and independence." The absence of public involvement in the inauguration only proved that Lukashenko lacked a valid mandate to continue leading the country, according to his political opponents and European officials. "Even after this ceremony today, Mr. Lukashenko cannot claim democratic legitimization, which would be the condition to recognize him as the legitimate president of Belarus," said Steffen Seibert, spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

He added that the secrecy surrounding the swearing-in was "very telling." Lukashenko has run Belarus, a former Soviet nation of 9.5 million, with an iron fist for 26 years. Official results of the country's Aug. 9 presidential election had him winning 80% of the vote. His strongest opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, got 10%. Tsikhanouskaya, who is in exile in neighboring Lithuania after being forced to leave Belarus, says the outcome was invalid, as have the tens of thousands of her supporters who continue to demand Lukashenko's resignation during more than six weeks of mass protests.

"The people haven't handed him a new mandate," she said, adding that the inauguration was "a farce" and an attempt by Lukashenko to "declare himself legitimate." "I, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, am the only leader that has been elected by the Belarusian people. And our goal right now is to build the new Belarus together," she said in a video from Lithuania's capital, Vilnius. The United States and the European Union have questioned the election and criticized the brutal police crackdown on peaceful protesters during the first few days of demonstrations. The EU is pondering sanctions against top Belarusian officials, but failed to agree on imposing them this week.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius called the inauguration "a farce." "Forged elections. Forged inauguration. The former president of Belarus does not become less former. Quite the contrary. His illegitimacy is a fact with all the consequences that this entails," Linkevicius tweeted. Other European officials echoed the sentiment.

"A president chosen in an undemocratic election cannot be considered to be holding power in a legitimate way, regardless of whether he was sworn in secretly or officially," the Foreign Ministry of neighboring Poland said on Twitter. Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek tweeted that "the elections in Belarus were neither free nor fair. The result is therefore illegitimate, which is why today's inauguration of Alexander Lukashenko is also illegitimate." Latvian Foreign Ministry press secretary Janis Bekeris told the Baltic News Service agency that they believe the unexpected inauguration will only deepen the Belarus political crisis, and Latvia will "leave open diplomatic channels for cooperation with Belarus at the technical level." The Kremlin refused to comment on the inauguration. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he wouldn't comment on "an absolutely sovereign, internal decision of the Belarusian leadership." Anti-Lukashenko protests have rocked the country daily since the election, with the largest rallies in Minsk attracting up to 200,000 people.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Wells Fargo CEO sorry for 'insensitive comment' on diversity

Wells Fargo Co Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf has apologized for making insensitive remarks around race and diversity, seeking to quell a row over his references to a shortage of talent among minority groups. Reuters reported on Tu...

Cong to set up grassroots committees in AP for strengthening party: Chandy

The Congress would set up committees at the grassroots level in Andhra Pradesh as part of efforts to strengthen it in the state, AICC general secretary Ommen Chandy said on Wednesday. Chandy, in-charge of party affairs in the state, held me...

Farm bills: Stalin always opposes BJP schemes, says L Murugan

Chennai, Sep 23 PTI DMK president M K Stalin always has the habit of opposing schemes of the BJP government and his announcement of protesting against the Centres farm bills on September 28 is no exception, Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan sa...

Mourners pay respects to Ginsburg at U.S. Supreme Court

Mourners quietly filed past the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs flag-draped coffin outside the white marble court building on Wednesday as the United States began three days of tributes to the liberal icon. Hundreds of peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020