Haryana govt’s claim on money spent on COVID-19 patients ‘unrealistic': Selja

Quoting the response to an RTI query, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Wednesday said the state government's claim that it spent Rs 345 crore on coronavirus patients was "unrealistic". In a video posted on her official Twitter handle, she said the figures pointed towards a "big irregularity".

According to her, the BJP-led state government said in its reply to the RTI query that it spent Rs 345 crore on COVID-19 patients. She said it worked out to be Rs 26,355 per COVID-19 patient, which was "unrealistic".

"The Haryana government has spent an average Rs 26,355 on a coronavirus patient in the state, which seems unrealistic. These figures point to a big irregularity. The government should clarify its position on this," Selja tweeted. "Through RTI, it has been revealed that Rs 345 crore has been spent on coronavirus patients, which works as Rs 26,355 on one patient," she claimed.

The Congress leader demanded that the state government issue a white paper on the total expenditure incurred on handling the pandemic situation. "These figures released by the government are pointing to a scam. The government should clarify its position on this and conduct an inquiry," she said in a statement.

Selja, a former Union minister, also alleged that the ruling dispensation only spent Rs 104 crore, out of the total Rs 302 crore, it received through the State Corona Relief Fund.