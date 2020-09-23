Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana govt’s claim on money spent on COVID-19 patients ‘unrealistic': Selja

In a video posted on her official Twitter handle, she said the figures pointed towards a "big irregularity”. According to her, the BJP-led state government said in its reply to the RTI query that it spent Rs 345 crore on COVID-19 patients.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-09-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 23:15 IST
Haryana govt’s claim on money spent on COVID-19 patients ‘unrealistic': Selja
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Quoting the response to an RTI query, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Wednesday said the state government's claim that it spent Rs 345 crore on coronavirus patients was "unrealistic". In a video posted on her official Twitter handle, she said the figures pointed towards a "big irregularity".

According to her, the BJP-led state government said in its reply to the RTI query that it spent Rs 345 crore on COVID-19 patients. She said it worked out to be Rs 26,355 per COVID-19 patient, which was "unrealistic".

"The Haryana government has spent an average Rs 26,355 on a coronavirus patient in the state, which seems unrealistic. These figures point to a big irregularity. The government should clarify its position on this," Selja tweeted. "Through RTI, it has been revealed that Rs 345 crore has been spent on coronavirus patients, which works as Rs 26,355 on one patient," she claimed.

The Congress leader demanded that the state government issue a white paper on the total expenditure incurred on handling the pandemic situation. "These figures released by the government are pointing to a scam. The government should clarify its position on this and conduct an inquiry," she said in a statement.

Selja, a former Union minister, also alleged that the ruling dispensation only spent Rs 104 crore, out of the total Rs 302 crore, it received through the State Corona Relief Fund.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

Hyundai Motor and UNDP launch global initiative to spread messages of sustainability

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Dysfunctional CCTV cameras, outdated radio communication among CAG red flags on Delhi Police

The percentage of satisfactorily functioning CCTV cameras out of a total 3,870 installed in the national capital by the&#160;Delhi police is abysmally low, said the Comptroller and Auditor General CAG report tabled in Parliament on Wednesda...

WRAPUP 2-Saudi King Salman assails Iran in United Nations debut

Saudi Arabias King Salman bin Abdulaziz took aim at Iran during his debut on Wednesday at the annual United Nations meeting of world leaders, calling for a united front to contain Riyadhs rival and stop it from getting weapons of mass destr...

Why farmers are angry if new laws favour them: Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan asked on Wednesday why farmers were up in the arms if the Union government has indeed enacted three farmer friendly laws. All the farmers are opposing these three controversial laws but the governmen...

SDMC provides aid to families of deceased 'COVID warriors': Mayor

A financial aid of Rs 10 lakh has been provided to the families of two employees of the South Corporation who died of COVID-19 in the line of duty, Mayor Anamika said on Wednesday. She said the SDMC has provided the financial aid as a compe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020