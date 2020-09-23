Left Menu
Development News Edition

India 'proud' to endorse US initiative on joint statement on Universal Declaration of Human Rights

India on Wednesday said it is "proud" to endorse the US initiative on a joint statement on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that recognises the many differences in national traditions and yet reaffirms fundamental freedoms and rights for all.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 23:59 IST
India 'proud' to endorse US initiative on joint statement on Universal Declaration of Human Rights
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

India on Wednesday said it is "proud" to endorse the US initiative on a joint statement on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that recognises the many differences in national traditions and yet reaffirms fundamental freedoms and rights for all. A joint statement, issued by the US, on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) said, "On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, We, the above listed signatories of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, established and adopted in 1948, recommit ourselves today to the Declaration and its foundational ideal that certain principles are so fundamental as to apply to all human beings, everywhere, at all times." "India is proud to endorse the US initiative on the Joint Statement on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," India's Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted. Other nations joining the US on the statement include Bahrain, Brazil, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Maldives, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"We recognise the many differences in our cultural, political, legal, religious, and other traditions, yet reaffirm fundamental freedoms and rights for all, and reassert our commitment to honouring the dignity of all persons that is the basis for our commitments under the UDHR," the joint statement said. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is a "milestone document" in the history of human rights. Drafted by representatives with different legal and cultural backgrounds from all regions of the world, the Declaration was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in Paris in December 1948 as a common standard of achievements for all peoples and all nations. It set out, for the first time, fundamental human rights to be universally protected.

The contribution of Indian reformer and educator Hansa Jivraj Mehta in ensuring a more gender sensitive language in the landmark Universal Declaration of Human Rights is widely lauded. But for Mehta's insistence, it could very well have been that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights may have been only the Universal Declaration of the Rights of Man. Mehta had served as the Indian delegate to the UN Commission on Human Rights from 1947 to 1948. She is widely credited with making a significant change in the language of Article 1 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by replacing the phrase "All men are born free and equal" to "All human beings are born free and equal".

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a video message that "we must defend unalienable rights today, because the International Human Rights Project is in crisis. Authoritarian governments from China to Iran to Venezuela are depriving our fellow human beings of their basic rights. He added that many multinational organisations have lost their way, focusing on partisan policy preferences while failing to defend fundamental rights. "Even many well intentioned people assert new and novel rights that often conflict. To uphold universal human rights we should look to the framers of the UDHR, who identified a clear set of principles that apply to all people everywhere, and at all times. They stood unwaveringly in defense of the dignity of every human being."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Sunak to throw lifeline to some furloughed workers

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce new plans to support jobs on Thursday, as fears mount of a surge in unemployment when an existing 52 billion pound 66 billion support programme comes to an end in just over a month. Sunak h...

France tightens virus measures, unveils new "danger zones" map

Frances health minister unveiled a map of coronavirus danger zones around the country on Wednesday and gave the hardest-hit local authorities, including that of Marseille, days to tighten restrictions or risk having a state of health emerge...

FEATURE-Locked up during COVID-19: Costly phone calls strain families

Removes reference to lockdown par 25 By Avi Asher-SchapiroNEW YORK, Sept 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Like many Americans with aging parents, Dominque Jones-Johnson started checking in more regularly with her father when the coronavirus ...

Canada will spend big to combat coronavirus, says now is not the time for austerity

Canadas Liberal government, insisting on Wednesday that this is not the time for austerity, promised major new investments and policy initiatives to help the country recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The administration of Prime Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020