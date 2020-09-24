Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil-trading bribery probe widens with new U.S. charges, guilty pleas

Brazilian prosecutors said at the early stages of the investigation in 2018 that the details being made public were just the "tip of the iceberg" of an international corruption scheme in which trading firms would bribe foreign officials to win contracts. Petrobras this year lifted a ban imposed in 2018 on dealings with traders Vitol, Glencore and Trafigura.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2020 03:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 03:05 IST
Oil-trading bribery probe widens with new U.S. charges, guilty pleas
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. prosecutors charged a former U.S. employee of a Swiss energy trading firm with bribery and a Florida company pleaded guilty to bribery as a probe into corruption in energy trading widened in the United States.

Authorities in the United States and Brazil are investigating improper payments to officials at Petrobras, Brazil's state-run oil company, as part of Brazil's far-reaching corruption probe, known as Car Wash. The latest U.S. court filings shed new light on the role of energy traders in a scheme that has led to charges against hundreds of powerful business leaders and politicians. Petrobras said it has been collaborating with authorities since 2014 and was a victim of the schemes.

Javier Aguilar, a former Vitol Group manager based in Houston, was charged on Tuesday with conspiracy and money laundering involving a $870,000 bribe to Ecuadorian government officials in order to win a $300 million oil contract. It marked the first indictment of an employee of a top commodities trading house in the probe. Aguilar, through his attorney, denied the allegations.

The U.S. investigation mirrors efforts in Brazil, where prosecutors are also investigating people connected to trading houses Vitol, Glencore and Trafigura, according to Brazilian court documents. The U.S. Department of Justice involvement was spurred by the involvement of U.S. banks in the alleged payments. Aguilar was Vitol's chief negotiator for the oil contract, according to a person familiar with the matter. Aguilar set up contracts with intermediaries in the United States to win the deal, the DOJ said in a release.

Vitol said it was aware of the U.S. charges and is cooperating with authorities. The company has anti-bribery and corruption policies and controls in place, a spokeswoman said. Trafigura said it has a zero tolerance policy on bribery and corruption. "Any suggestion that Trafigura's current management knew that its payments would be used to make improper payments to employees of Petrobras is not correct," Trafigura said.

Glencore declined to comment. Luiz Eduardo Andrade, a Brazilian consultant, separately pleaded guilty to acting as a go-between to win contracts with Brazil's Petrobras, according to a DOJ statement https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/sargeant-marine-inc-pleads-guilty-and-agrees-pay-166-million-resolve-charges-related-foreign. Andrade did not reply to requests for comment.

Sargeant Marine, a Florida company that once operated a joint venture with Vitol, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to working with Andrade and others to bribe officials in Brazil, Ecuador and Venezuela to win contracts for asphalt, an oil-byproduct. The firm will pay a $16.6 million fine, the DOJ said. Sargeant Marine and Daniel Sargeant, the company's top executive, declined to comment through their attorneys.

Andrade and former Petrobras oil trader Rodrigo Berkowitz were arrested in the United States in December 2018 as part of Brazil's Car Wash investigations. They have been cooperating with the DOJ and Brazil prosecutors in parallel investigations targeting the oil trading houses, according to two people close to the matter in Brazil. Brazilian prosecutors said at the early stages of the investigation in 2018 that the details being made public were just the "tip of the iceberg" of an international corruption scheme in which trading firms would bribe foreign officials to win contracts.

Petrobras this year lifted a ban imposed in 2018 on dealings with traders Vitol, Glencore and Trafigura.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela's Maduro calls on U.N. members to rally against U.S. sanctions

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday all countries that defend peace should rally against U.S. sanctions clamped on the South American country and its allies like Cuba, Nicaragua and Syria. The Tru...

Trump lauds move by Kentucky governor to call up National Guard

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed a decision by Kentuckys governor to call in the National Guard after prosecutors cleared police officers of criminal charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker killed in March. Trump ...

COVID-19 smartphone app finally launches in England and Wales

England and Wales launch a COVID-19 smartphone app on Thursday, allowing users to trace contacts, check the local level of risk and record visits to venues such as pubs, four months after the technology was promised to the public. The NHS C...

Proposed Nicaragua law could muffle dissent

Nicaraguas governing party is pushing a bill that would require people, businesses and non-governmental groups that receive money from outside the country to register as foreign agents, saying it is an attempt to prevent foreign interferenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020