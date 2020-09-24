Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan: China's military flew planes toward island on 3 days

Tensions have risen in the Taiwan Strait as the U.S. has stepped up its official engagement with the self-ruled island that China considers part of its national territory. Separately on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the Chinese People's Liberation Army sent two planes, according to statements from Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 24-09-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 11:16 IST
Taiwan: China's military flew planes toward island on 3 days

Taiwan said Thursday that China sent two military surveillance planes toward the island for three straight days and it dispatched patrols in response. Tensions have risen in the Taiwan Strait as the U.S. has stepped up its official engagement with the self-ruled island that China considers part of its national territory.

Separately on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the Chinese People's Liberation Army sent two planes, according to statements from Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense. In response, the Taiwanese side tracked the planes and dispatched air patrols, the ministry said. Last week, China sent a total of 37 warplanes, including bombers and fighter jets, across the Taiwan Strait in a warning as a high-level U.S. State Department official visited the island.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has remained defiant, visiting a military base Tuesday and encouraging the soldiers, in particular pilots and crew. Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu said in July that Chinese military exercises have stepped up in frequency, and have become “virtually a daily occurrence." China has increased its diplomatic and military pressure on Tsai's government over her refusal to agree to China's insistence that the island be considered a part of Chinese territory. The vast majority of Taiwanese reject the prospect of political union with China under the “one country, two systems” framework used for Hong Kong.

Following Tsai's election in 2016, China cut off contact with the Taiwanese government and has sought to isolate her government, siphoning off the island's diplomatic allies while ratcheting up political, military and economic pressure..

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Probe of gang rape case that shocked Egypt ensnares many

An announcement last month that Egypts top prosecutor would investigate an alleged 2014 gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at a luxury Cairo hotel marked a rare moment of triumph for human rights activists. Those hopes were quickly dispelled a...

Amnesty: Migrants face 'vicious cycle of cruelty' in Libya

Amnesty International said Thursday that thousands of Europe-bound migrants who were intercepted and returned to Libyan shores this year were forcefully disappeared after being taken out of unofficial detention centers run by militias allie...

Asian shares fall as caution sets in after Wall St retreat

Asian shares were mostly lower Thursday as caution set in after a retreat on Wall Street driven by a decline in technology shares. Market players are feeling less optimistic about action from the U.S. Federal Reserve and Congress to help th...

Your neighborhood may raise your risk of chronic kidney disease

A neighbourhoods overall socioeconomic status, including income and education level, may influence its residents risk of chronic kidney disease, according to a study. The study was recently published in SSM Population Health by researchers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020