Left Menu
Development News Edition

Progressives pledge to keep pushing Biden to expand court

“The majority of Berniecrats will most likely vote for Vice President Joe Biden,” said Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator and top adviser to progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 11:25 IST
Progressives pledge to keep pushing Biden to expand court

Since Joe Biden ran away with the Democratic presidential nomination in March, leading progressives have accepted him — sometimes grudgingly — as their party's leader. But, in the final weeks of the campaign, the Supreme Court vacancy is threatening to inflame old divides. Some leading activists on the left are pressing Biden to endorse expanding the number of high court justices should he win the White House and Democrats take control of the Senate. But Biden, who ran a relatively centrist primary campaign, hasn't embraced those calls, worried they may intensify the nation's partisan split.

There's little indication that large swaths of progressives will abandon Biden or back third-party candidates, moves that wounded Democrat Hillary Clinton's 2016 bid. But activists insist they will keep pressure on Biden to pursue dramatic reforms to the Supreme Court if Republicans move forward with a plan to quickly approve President Donald Trump's pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “The majority of Berniecrats will most likely vote for Vice President Joe Biden,” said Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator and top adviser to progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns. “That doesn't mean that they are not going to raise hell all the way.” “Biden should make it clear that he will fight back by expanding the court if he wins,” said Turner, who is founding a firm to advance progressive causes, Amare Public Affairs.

The Constitution doesn't mandate the number of Supreme Court justices, which has changed over time. In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt promoted legislation to “pack the court” by expanding its number of justices, an effort that stalled once the justices began to rule in his favor on policies tied to the New Deal. Since then, the makeup of the court hasn't been a prominent issue in national politics. That began to change after Justice Brett Kavanaugh's contentious 2018 nomination fight. Calls to add more seats to the court grew much louder this week in response to the GOP's rush to fill Ginsburg's seat before the election, which would leave the court with six conservatives and three liberals.

“The politics of this are moving very, very fast,” said Aaron Belkin, director of Take Back the Court, which advocates for increasing the number of justices. “And under a Biden administration, when the court has the administration handcuffed on Day One, I think the politics are going to be changing even more quickly.” That puts Biden in a tough spot. As someone who spent 36 years in the Senate, he built a career revering Washington's institutions. During the 2020 primary, he pointedly declined to join rivals such as Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren or California Sen. Kamala Harris, who is now his running mate, in backing a court expansion.

During his first extended comments Sunday about Ginsburg's death, Biden appealed to the few remaining moderate Senate Republicans to buck their party's leadership, rather than to progressives looking for him to support larger court. Since then, Biden has largely sought to avoid the issue as he's campaigned in battleground states, preferring instead to focus on Trump's handling of the pandemic and high unemployment.

He ducked a question about changes to the court during a Monday interview with a Wisconsin television station, saying a response would “shift all the focus.” As he headed to North Carolina on Wednesday, Biden said Democrats should concentrate on making the case to voters about why the GOP push to quickly fill Ginsburg's seat is a “gigantic mistake and abuse of power.” Some leading progressives said Ginsburg's death underscored the stakes of the election and their support for Biden. “I understand why people say, 'I don't vote. What's the point?' I really empathize with it,” New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Instagram last week. “Voting for Joe Biden is not about whether you agree with him. It's a vote to let our democracy live another day.” Ocasio-Cortez also spent months expressing skepticism toward Biden but also was co-leader of a task force on climate change that top Biden supporters and advisers formed with their counterparts from Sanders' unsuccessful presidential campaign to try to better reach consensus on top issues.

Those groups made policy recommendations that helped shape the Democratic Party platform, which was adopted at its national convention last month and was meant to avoid the ideological clashes that Clinton endured four years ago. Sanders, who opposes Supreme Court expansion, and Warren, who supports it, have also used Ginsburg's death as a rally cry.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Inauguration of 43 BRO bridges by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh postponed

The inauguration of 43 strategically important bridges built by the Border Road Organisation BRO in border areas, including seven in Ladakh has been postponed owing to state mourning, informed the Ministry of Defence on Thursday. Defence Mi...

TN CM Palaniswami, DMK chief Stalin condole Angadi's death

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi. Palaniswami said he was shocked to hear the sad and un...

JLR set to drive in iconic SUV Defender in India next month

Jaguar Land Rover JLR India on Thursday said it will launch its iconic SUV Land Rover Defender in India on October 15. The company has also opened the bookings for the model.It will be a proud moment for Land Rover to bring the iconic new D...

Cricket-Australian Perry's fitness still in doubt ahead of NZ matches

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry is still a doubt for Saturdays opening Twenty20 match against New Zealand in Brisbane as she continues her recovery from hamstring surgery. The 29-year-old, who did not take part in a warm-up match against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020