Unfortunate that MNF demanding Lalduhoma's disqualification from Assembly: ZPM

Mizoram's main opposition party Zoram People's Movement has termed as "unfortunate" some MNF MLAs submitting a letter to Assembly Speaker demanding the disqualification of ZPM leader and legislator Lalduhoma. Ten Mizo Nation Front MLAs on Tuesday filed a complaint with Assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo demanding that Lalduhoma be disqualified from the state legislature for allegedly violating section 2 (2) of 10th schedule of the Indian constitution.

The MNF MLAs alleged that Lalduhoma, who contested the 2018 assembly polls on Independent ticket, has defected to ZPM. The ZPM asked the MNF MLAs and state government to withdraw their move to disqualify Lalduohoma from the state assembly.

A statement issued by ZPM on Wednesday said Lalduhoma has been playing a crucial role putting a check on the state government as opposition leader. "It is unfortunate that the ruling MLAs and state government is attempting to eliminate a good leader from the state legislature by accusing him of trying to put a shame on the government instead of treasuring his efforts to put a check and balance on the government," the statement said.

Alleging that the MNF MLAs were insulting the people by trying to disqualify Lalduhoma, the ZPM said the ruling party MLAs and the state government should stop their move to disqualify the leader. It said that when the MNF contested as Independent and swept the 1987 assembly polls, no one raised an issue against it.

Lalduhoma said that he was the member of ZPM, which was formed in 2017 ahead of the assembly polls. He contested the election as an Independent candidate as the ZPM had not obtained party registration at the time of the assembly polls.

He claimed that he did not defected to any political party as he continues to maintain his allegiance to the ZPM since its formation. Lalduhoma claimed that he did not violate the constitution nor breached the Anti-Defection law.