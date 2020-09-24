Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unfortunate that MNF demanding Lalduhoma's disqualification from Assembly: ZPM

Ten Mizo Nation Front MLAs on Tuesday filed a complaint with Assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo demanding that Lalduhoma be disqualified from the state legislature for allegedly violating section 2 (2) of 10th schedule of the Indian constitution. The MNF MLAs alleged that Lalduhoma, who contested the 2018 assembly polls on Independent ticket, has defected to ZPM.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 24-09-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 13:06 IST
Unfortunate that MNF demanding Lalduhoma's disqualification from Assembly: ZPM

Mizoram's main opposition party Zoram People's Movement has termed as "unfortunate" some MNF MLAs submitting a letter to Assembly Speaker demanding the disqualification of ZPM leader and legislator Lalduhoma. Ten Mizo Nation Front MLAs on Tuesday filed a complaint with Assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo demanding that Lalduhoma be disqualified from the state legislature for allegedly violating section 2 (2) of 10th schedule of the Indian constitution.

The MNF MLAs alleged that Lalduhoma, who contested the 2018 assembly polls on Independent ticket, has defected to ZPM. The ZPM asked the MNF MLAs and state government to withdraw their move to disqualify Lalduohoma from the state assembly.

A statement issued by ZPM on Wednesday said Lalduhoma has been playing a crucial role putting a check on the state government as opposition leader. "It is unfortunate that the ruling MLAs and state government is attempting to eliminate a good leader from the state legislature by accusing him of trying to put a shame on the government instead of treasuring his efforts to put a check and balance on the government," the statement said.

Alleging that the MNF MLAs were insulting the people by trying to disqualify Lalduhoma, the ZPM said the ruling party MLAs and the state government should stop their move to disqualify the leader. It said that when the MNF contested as Independent and swept the 1987 assembly polls, no one raised an issue against it.

Lalduhoma said that he was the member of ZPM, which was formed in 2017 ahead of the assembly polls. He contested the election as an Independent candidate as the ZPM had not obtained party registration at the time of the assembly polls.

He claimed that he did not defected to any political party as he continues to maintain his allegiance to the ZPM since its formation. Lalduhoma claimed that he did not violate the constitution nor breached the Anti-Defection law.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Will declare 12th class compartment exam results by Oct 10, CBSE tells SC

The CBSE informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that it will declare the results of class 12th compartment exams on or before October 10 keeping in mind the students interest. A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar was also informed by th...

Most holistic NEP 2020 corresponds to needs of changing India: Rajnath Singh

The National Education Policy NEP 2020 corresponds to the needs of changing 21st century India and it is the most holistic one, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday. NEP 2020 corresponds to the needs of the changing India of the ...

Luis Suarez leaves Barcelona, joins Atletico Madrid

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has left Barcelona to link up with Atletico Madrid, the Catalan side has confirmed. The two Spanish sides came to terms on a deal for the Uruguayan star and Atletico Madrid will be playing six million euros to ...

SC refuses to entertain bail plea by activist Sudha Bharadwaj in Elgar case

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking bail to lawyer and activist Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case being probed by the National Investigation Agency NIA. A bench comprising Justi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020