Health Ministry's 'eSanjeevani' digital platform records 3 lakh consultations
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that more than 3 lakh tele-consultations have been completed on 'eSanjeevani' platform.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 15:25 IST
The government further informed that among all the states, Tamil Nadu is leading with the completion of 1.29 lakh tele-consultations.
The 'e-Sanjeevani' platform provides utility and easy access for the caregivers and the medical community and those seeking health care services in the times of coronavirus. (ANI)
