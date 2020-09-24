Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nainital MP seeks special economic package for Uttarakhand

Nainital BJP MP Ajay Bhatt on Thursday demanded a special economic package for Uttarakhand from the Centre for creating basic health and educational facilities in border areas.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 24-09-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 16:22 IST
Nainital MP seeks special economic package for Uttarakhand

Nainital BJP MP Ajay Bhatt on Thursday demanded a special economic package for Uttarakhand from the Centre for creating basic health and educational facilities in border areas. Bhatt, who raised the issue in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, said of 16,793 villages in the state, 1,582 are totally deserted with the migration of residents to other places in search of livelihood.

"A special economic package is needed to create better health and educational facilities besides the generation of employment opportunities in border villages to lure migrants back to their homes," Bhatt, a former state BJP chief, said. Continued migration from the villages of Uttarakhand because of lack of health and educational facilities is a cause for concern considering the strategic importance of the state that borders both China and Nepal, he added.

"It will not only facilitate reverse migration but also help put an end to anti-India activities near the borders," he said..

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Madrid pleads for more doctors, police as coronavirus cases surge

Spains Madrid region on Wednesday requested urgent help to hire hundreds of foreign doctors and reinforce police as they registered 1,290 new coronavirus infections and considered extending a partial lockdown to more areas.Representing over...

Lifestyle Launches 'The Lifestyle Pujo Anthem' with Iman Chakraborty, Rupankar Bagchi & Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury

Lifestyles Pujo anthem captures the vibrancy of the festive season with fresh fashion for every occasion KOLKATA, India, Sept. 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- Lifestyle, Indias leading fashion destination for the latest trends, launches The Lifest...

FEATURE-Peru's 'Wonder Woman' battles illegal gold mining in the Amazon

Speeding over to a muddy bank of Perus Madre de Dios river in a motorboat, Karina Garay pointed to a small wooden structure.Bingo exclaimed Garay from behind her designer, diamante sunglasses, an environmental prosecutor for the Amazon rain...

Soccer-Fiorentina's Boateng moves to Berlusconi's Monza

iorentina midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has moved to Monza AC, the Italian second-tier club owned by former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi, Italian media reported on Thursday. The 33-year-old player is the 11th move to the club in a bus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020