Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai protesters rally as parliament considers constitution changes

The 2017 constitution was written by a military-appointed committee and passed a nationwide referendum in 2016 at which opposition campaigning was banned. Prayuth said the 2019 election was fair.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:13 IST
Thai protesters rally as parliament considers constitution changes

More than a thousand Thai protesters rallied at parliament on Thursday as it debated amending the constitution, one of the demands behind nearly two months of almost daily demonstrations.

The two-day special session of parliament was convened on Wednesday and was expected to vote late on Thursday on whether to accept a motion for constitutional changes. But a lawmaker aligned with the government proposed that the vote be postponed to November and that a new committee be set up to study details around the process of making such changes first.

The proposal was met with resistance from opposition parties. It also angered the protesters. "Do you hear the people? Or is the building so thick?" said Anon Nampa, one of the protest leaders.

The demonstrators seek to change a constitution they say was engineered to ensure former junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha stayed on as prime minister after last year's election. They want his departure and some protesters also say the constitution gives too much power to King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The biggest demonstration so far drew tens of thousands of people at the weekend. The 2017 constitution was written by a military-appointed committee and passed a nationwide referendum in 2016 at which opposition campaigning was banned.

Prayuth said the 2019 election was fair. On Wednesday, hundreds of royalist from the Thai Pakdee group marched to the parliament to submit a petition opposing constitutional change.

The assembly combines an elected lower House of Representatives and a military-appointed Senate. (Additional reporting by Panu Wongcha-um, Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Martin Petty)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Congress misleading farmers over Farm Bills: Agriculture Minister

Congress leaders are trying to mislead farmers across the country on the agriculture sector-related bills but on the contrary, it will weaken their party, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Thursday. Addressing a press ...

Cycling-Dygert suffers massive crash in world championships time trial

American favourite Chloe Dygert suffered a horrible crash in the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Thursday. The 23-year-old, the defending champion, was setting the pace again and looked on course for gold on the 31.7km cir...

Gopalkrishna Gandhi appointed new life trustee of IIC

Former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi has been appointed as a new life trustee of the India International Centre IIC in the capital, announced IIC on Thursday. Gandhi was appointed a life trustee of the centre following the vacanc...

Ruckus in SDMC House: LoP tears off 'Mayor' sticker, suspended for 15 days

AAP councillor and Leader of Opposition in the BJP-led SDMC House Prem Chouhan tore off the sticker of Mayor mounted on the dais during a discussion on civic issues on Thursday, causing chaos and forcing the mayor to suspend him for 15 days...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020