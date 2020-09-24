DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept.24

For other diaries, please see:

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

** TBILISI – Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov official visit to Georgia. ** BRATISLAVA - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on official visit to the Slovak Republic & will meet with President of Slovakia Zuzana Caputova, Prime Minister Igor Matovic and Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Boris Kollar. ** BRUSSELS - Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia Prime Ministers meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen - 0800 GMT. ** ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs a meeting of the National Security Council which is likely to focus on developments in a dispute with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean, as well as the situations in Syria and Libya. - 1200 GMT VIENNA - IAEA 64th General Conference (to Sept 25). NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (to Sept. 28). ROME - Polish President Andrzej Duda will pay a visit to the Holy See and Italy. He will also meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (Final Day). VILNIUS, Lithuania - Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Stef Blok meets with Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Vilnius. Also meets with Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Linas Linkevicius to discuss the situation in Belarus and Ukraine, relationship with Russia and security situation in the region.

SINGAPORE – South Korea Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn will visit Singapore for talks with his counterpart and other officials (to Sep 26). UNITED NATIONS - High-level U.N. Security Council meeting on “Post COVID-19 Global Governance”. - 1400 GMT HANOI - Vietnam to host virtual meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) defence chiefs in Hanoi - 0130 GMT. MOSCOW – Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will visit Moscow and have a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

NEW YORK - U.N. Security Council virtual summit meeting on "global governance post COVID-19" - 1230 GMT. FALKLAND ISLANDS (Islas Malvinas) - Referendum election. BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to September 25). BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 47th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

APEC Finance Ministerial Meeting (Virtual Meeting) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual bilateral summit with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa to comprehensively review the bilateral relationship soon after the Parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka. JAKARTA – South Korea Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn will visit Jakarta in a four-day trip that could include a courtesy call on Lim Jock Hoi, the secretary general of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). (to Sep 29) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 ** Saudi Arabia - Online meeting of G20's energy ministries (to Sep 28)

Romania - Mayoral election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 ** BRUSSELS - Belgium's King Philippe receives Belgian politicians Paul Magnette and Alexander De Croo who will announce the name of the future prime minister. ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hosts talks with Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, Cuba's deputy prime minister. VILNIUS - French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Lithuania on an official visit & meets with the Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda (to Sept. 29).

DUSHANBE – Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov will visit Tajikistan (to Sep 30). GLOBAL - World Rabies Day.

SEOUL - South Korea marks the 66th anniversary of recovering Seoul from North Korea during the Korean War. BRUSSELS - Brexit talks in Brussels (to Oct. 2). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 RIGA - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Latvia (to September 30).

BRUSSELS - EU Competitiveness Council (Research& Innovation) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 CLEVELAND, OHIO - U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate – 0100 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner Margaritis Schinas speaks to press on the EU's new pact on migration and asylum.

TORONTO - Canada hosts the world circular economy forum in Toronto. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1 Bermuda - Bermuda holds snap general election - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2 CZECH - Czechs vote in regional and Senate elections (to October 3).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 KYRGYZSTAN – Kyrgyz Supreme Council Election. NEW CALEDONIA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU Energy Ministers meeting (to Oct. 6). BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 LONDON - IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the LSE - 1200 GMT.

BRUSSELS - The EU's High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell speaks to press on the EU's enlargement package and on an economic and investment plan for the Western Balkans. BRUSSELS - Luxembourg finance minister Pierre Gramegna speaks at video conference with Werner Hoyer, president of the European Investment Bank, Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president of the European Commission, Paschal Donohoe, president of the Eurogroup, And Klaus Regling, managing director of the ESM on the economic and monetary union - 1300 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7 HANOI - Vietnam hosts ASEAN senior officials' meeting in Hanoi. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 Luxembourg – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct 09) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11 TAJIKISTAN – President election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14 BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's report on the energy state of the union, the renovation wave and offshore renewable energy. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 MIAMI, United States - Analysis of the second debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 NEW ZEALAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

SEYCHELLES – President election - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

NASHVILLE, United States - Analysis of final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24 EGYPT – Egyptian People's Assembly election - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. BERLIN - World Health Summit (to OCTOBER 27).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28 TANZANIA - Tanzania due to hold presidential, parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 IVORY COAST – Ivory Coast presidential election. GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 MOLDOVA - Moldova presidential election.

EGYPT - Egypt holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 03

GUAM - Non-Voting Delegate to US House of Representatives election. United States of America - U.S. House of Representatives Election. Palau - Palauan Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican House of Representatives Election. United States of America - U.S. Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Senate Election. Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Governor Election.

United States of America - President Election. Palau - Palauan House of Delegates Election.

Guam - Legislature of Guam Election. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 04 BRUSSELS – EU meeting of Economic and Financial affairs ministers

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 08

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia. MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Nationalities election.

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Representatives election. KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia (to Nov. 9)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10 JORDAN - Jordanian House of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

HANOI - Vietnam host ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) in Hanoi (to November 15). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15 BOSNIA - Bosnia holds local elections - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22

BURKINA FASO – Referendum election. BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting

