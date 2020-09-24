Ruckus in SDMC House: LoP tears off 'Mayor' sticker, suspended for 15 days

AAP councillor and Leader of Opposition in the BJP-led SDMC House Prem Chouhan tore off the sticker of 'Mayor' mounted on the dais during a discussion on civic issues on Thursday, causing chaos and forcing the mayor to suspend him for 15 days. Chouhan, when contacted, admitted what he did was "wrong".

"Yes, what I did was wrong conduct but the mayor was not allowing me to speak even though I am the leader of opposition," he said. In the last session too, on August 28, he attempted to tear off his shirt to "register protest" during the proceedings which witnessed a huge uproar.

"Today, when I tried to speak, a councillor from another party used an objectionable word for me. And, then, I tried to raise other important issues, but the mayor just wouldn't listen at all," Chouhan alleged. So, if Mayor Anamika "couldn't maintain the prestige of the high office she holds, why should that sticker be there. Hence, I tore it off," he said.

"The mayor suspended me immediately for 15 days from the House," Chouhan said. There was no immediate reaction from the mayor or the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.