Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ruckus in SDMC House: LoP tears off 'Mayor' sticker, suspended for 15 days

AAP councillor and Leader of Opposition in the BJP-led SDMC House Prem Chouhan tore off the sticker of 'Mayor' mounted on the dais during a discussion on civic issues on Thursday, causing chaos and forcing the mayor to suspend him for 15 days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 20:01 IST
Ruckus in SDMC House: LoP tears off 'Mayor' sticker, suspended for 15 days

AAP councillor and Leader of Opposition in the BJP-led SDMC House Prem Chouhan tore off the sticker of 'Mayor' mounted on the dais during a discussion on civic issues on Thursday, causing chaos and forcing the mayor to suspend him for 15 days. Chouhan, when contacted, admitted what he did was "wrong".

"Yes, what I did was wrong conduct but the mayor was not allowing me to speak even though I am the leader of opposition," he said. In the last session too, on August 28, he attempted to tear off his shirt to "register protest" during the proceedings which witnessed a huge uproar.

"Today, when I tried to speak, a councillor from another party used an objectionable word for me. And, then, I tried to raise other important issues, but the mayor just wouldn't listen at all," Chouhan alleged. So, if Mayor Anamika "couldn't maintain the prestige of the high office she holds, why should that sticker be there. Hence, I tore it off," he said.

"The mayor suspended me immediately for 15 days from the House," Chouhan said. There was no immediate reaction from the mayor or the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Chelsea announce signing of Edouard Mendy from Rennes

Chelsea on Thursday announced that goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has signed a five-year contract with the club. Chelsea Football Club has today completed the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes. The Senegalese international has penne...

WRAPUP 1-Belarus faces imminent sanctions as pressure mounts on Lukashenko

The United States, Britain and Canada may impose sanctions on Belarus as early as Friday, four sources told Reuters, and the European Union told President Alexander Lukashenko it did not recognise him as the countrys legitimate leader.Diplo...

COVID-19: 76 deaths, 1,793 new cases in Punjab

Seventy-six more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday as 1,793 new infections surfaced, taking the states case tally to 1,05,220. So far, the disease has claimed 3,066 lives in the state. On Thursday, nine deaths were r...

Kolkata Metro mulling increasing frequency of trains

The Kolkata Metro Railway is planning to increase the frequency of services during peak hours from 10 minutes at present to 8 minutes, a senior official said on Thursday. It is also contemplating augmenting the number of services in a day t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020