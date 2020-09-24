Left Menu
Agitations during COVID-19 period will be 'detrimental' and 'ill-timed': Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday said disturbing recovery situation during the ongoing COVID-19 period by staging agitations would be 'highly detrimental' and 'ill timed'. "Disturbing recovery situation by doing agitations would be highly detrimental and ill timed.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 24-09-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 20:23 IST
Representative image

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday said disturbing recovery situation during the ongoing COVID-19 period by staging agitations would be 'highly detrimental' and 'ill timed'. She made the observation through her whatsapp message to media after receiving a petition from opposition AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan, who sought her intervention to prevent the protests Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had announced against the Farm bills passed in Parliament, here on September 28.

Anbalagan had alleged in his petition that Narayanasamy was violating the safety protocols instead of being responsible to implement the safety norms of the Centre by announcing the agitation along with the alliance partners like DMK here, to oppose Farm Reforms bills on September 28. Lt Governor in her message said, "this (agitation) is a clear undermining of the joint hard work being put in to contain COVID-19 spread in Puducherry." She said that "once it is loosened again it shall be difficult to reverse it." Bedi also pointed out that as it is Puducherry is in the category of highest death rate due to coronavirus.

While positive rate had come down thanks to massive collective work done by ICMR medical teams along with other departments, late arrival of patients at the hospitals was the cause of increase in death. "Disturbing recovery situation by doing agitations would be highly detrimental and ill timed. It is not in the interest of the cause of health recovery of the people of Puducherry at all.MLA (Anbalagan) is right," he added.

Noting that the union territory was borrowing money to test and treat its people and patients, the former IPS officer said any increase in number of cases would mean increase in tests, bed load, medical services and budget, besides economic loss and distress to the families.

