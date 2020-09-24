Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K Apni Party holds its first rally in Jammu region

The newly floated Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party held its first rally in the Jammu division on Thursday and raised its voice against highway toll plazas and the lack of development in areas having sizeable Scheduled Caste population.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 22:05 IST
J-K Apni Party holds its first rally in Jammu region
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The newly floated Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party held its first rally in the Jammu division on Thursday and raised its voice against highway toll plazas and the lack of development in areas having sizeable Scheduled Caste population. Addressing the rally in Kathua, party general secretary Vijay Bakaya said the Apni Party had gone from strength to strength since its formation in March this year.

He hoped that those present in the rally would spread the message of the party that "it will shun divisive politics and emotional slogans" and take Jammu and Kashmir on the road to development and would remain close to the people at all times. Bakaya emphasised that the Apni Party, led by its president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari, had come into being at a time when there was a political vacuum in Jammu and Kashmir.

Apni Party provincial president and former minister Manjit Singh said, "We will not mislead the people with emotional sloganeering. Our motive is to promote brotherhood and unity among the people." Claiming lack of development in areas having sizeable Scheduled Caste population, he said that the party stands for equal development and employment opportunities. Singh said that there was a strong resentment against toll plazas on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kathua and Samba districts and the government should look into the grievances of locals.

Singh appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to personally look into the issue. The meeting was organised by Nagesh Kumar and Sachin Bhardwaj, a party spokesman said.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland tightens COVID-19 restrictions in second region

The Irish government on Thursday imposed tightened COVID-19 restrictions in a second region, banning indoor restaurant dining and non-essential travel in the northwestern county of Donegal a week after similar measures were imposed in Dubli...

India and China going through "unprecedented" situation: Jaishankar

India and China are going through an unprecedented situation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, referring to the prolonged border standoff between the two countries in eastern Ladakh. Speaking at a virtual conference ...

Rashtriya Kisan Manch says farm Bills will benefit farmers, opposes bandh call

The Shekhar Dixit-led Rashtriya Kisan Manch on Thursday said the farm sector Bills, passed by Parliament recently, would benefit farmers as it opposed the Bharat Bandh call given by some peasants outfits against the proposed legislative mea...

Ireland cuts travel "Green List" down to four countries

Ireland on Thursday removed Germany, Poland and Lithuania from its travel green list, leaving just four countries exempt from a 14-day quarantine for arriving passengers. Ireland, which has some of the tightest travel restrictions in Europe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020