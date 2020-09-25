Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court directs police to lodge FIR over uploading, circulating morphed video of Arvind Kejriwal

A Delhi court has directed the police to lodge an FIR against unknown persons within one week for uploading and circulating morphed videos of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, showing him in a bad taste and abusing the public.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 13:07 IST
Delhi court directs police to lodge FIR over uploading, circulating morphed video of Arvind Kejriwal
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has directed the police to lodge an FIR against unknown persons within one week for uploading and circulating morphed videos of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, showing him in a bad taste and abusing the public. Lawyer and activist Amit Sahni had earlier approached the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR under relevant provisions for uploading and circulating morphed video of Kejriwal but no action was taken by the police, the plea said.

Metropolitan Magistrate Kishore Kumar on Thursday passed directions for lodging an FIR against unknown persons for uploading an abusive and inappropriate content/song deliberately and malafidely shown to be sung by Arvind Kejriwal on February 12, 2020, just one day after the result of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election. Complainant and lawyer advocate Amit Sahni argued that the aforesaid video was uploaded on February 12, 2020, and the result of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election was announced on February 11, 2020, with the sole object of degrading the constitutionally elected Chief Minister in a manner which is detrimental for the kids, who cannot understand that it is not the Chief Minister but the video is morphed ulterior motives.

Sahni argued that the tone and manner of the song aren't only lowering the reputation of a constitutionally-elected Chief Minister but the same is also addressing public/voters in an abusive manner, who had exercised their constitutional right while voting for the Aam Aadmi Party for the purpose of electing Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi. It was argued that apart from the fact that the abusive content is circulated on social media but the children, who are unable to identify that the video is morphed but they can follow and understand the abusive word used in the morphed song in a positive manner as Arvind Kejriwal has been shown/misrepresented singing the same.

Sahni stressed that Kejriwal has established himself in the present tough traditional politics and a significant number of youngsters, teenagers, and kids follow his speeches and "particularly because he is a person with an excellent academic profile, who is IIT passed out, who left his comfortable job as Senior Indian Revenue Services (IRS) Officer and has successfully turned as a politician for contributing towards the society". It was also stressed during the hearing that it's very easy to criticise politicians but to be in politics and particularly leaving established career is extremely difficult but the Chief Minister of Delhi has successfully given his best contribution to the national capital and therefore he has carved his niche in the heart of Delhites impressing all category of people.

The Tis Hazari court in Delhi, after being satisfied with the submissions made by advocate and activist Amit Sahni, directed Paschim Vihar (West) Police Station to lodge an FIR under the appropriate provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act against unknown persons. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Indian farmers block roads, railways as protests mount over farm bills

Thousands of farmers in India blocked roads and railway tracks on Friday in a protest against new legislation that they say could pave the way for the government to stop buying grain at guaranteed prices, leaving them at the mercy of privat...

Are your words only relevant if you use my name?: Anushka to Gavaskar

Former India skipper and commentator Sunil Gavaskars remarks on air about Virat Kohli during the Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB and Kings XI Punjab KXIP game at the Dubai Cricket Stadium has miffed actor Anushka Sharma. Kohli was dismissed...

Moscow asks elderly to stay home amid new surge

Moscow authorities have issued a recommendation for the elderly to stay at home and for employers to allow as many people as possible to work remotely, following a rapid growth of coronavirus cases in the Russian capital. On Friday, health ...

Actions of opposition MPs called for punishment: Pralhad Joshi on Rajya Sabha ruckus

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday squarely blamed opposition parties for the ruckus in Rajya Sabha earlier this week and said actions of their MPs like climbing on the secretary generals table and tearing the rule book ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020