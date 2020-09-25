Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab, Haryana farmers hit the roads over farm Bills

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana on Friday took to the streets in protest against the contentious farm Bills passed by Parliament recently. While the ruling Congress and AAP have extended support to the protest, the Shiromani Akali Dal held a “chakka jaam” (road blockade) at many places in Punjab.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-09-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 15:21 IST
Punjab, Haryana farmers hit the roads over farm Bills

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana on Friday took to the streets in protest against the contentious farm Bills passed by Parliament recently. Agitating farmers blocked roads, including highways, to press the Centre for the withdrawal of the legislations, which are yet to get the assent of the President.

Road blockades caused hardships to commuters in both states. Punjab farmers held the agitation as part of a “bandh” call against the Bills.

The “Punjab bandh” call is getting support from government employees' unions, singers, commission agents, labourers and social activists. Shops, commercial establishments and vegetable markets at many places remained shut. Shopkeepers have been appealed to keep their shops shut in support of farmers. Farmers on Thursday had started a three-day “rail rook” stir against the Bills and squatted on tracks in parts of the state. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said the state government was with them in fight against the Bills and no FIR will be registered for the violation of Section 144 of the CrPC, which bars assembly of more than four people at a place. As many as 31 farmers' organisations came together for a complete shutdown of the state. Among farmers' unions supporting the “bandh” call are the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Kirti Kisan Union and factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU). Buses of the state-owned Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) remained off road in Punjab on Friday. While the ruling Congress and AAP have extended support to the protest, the Shiromani Akali Dal held a “chakka jaam” (road blockade) at many places in Punjab. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh dubbed the passage of the farm bills as “a step in the wrong direction”. “Farmers are the backbone of our society & the recent farmer Bills passed by the Union government are a step in the wrong direction. It's time we all stand for what's right. Together let's impress upon the Centre to pull back these Anti-Farmer bills,” he tweeted. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal drove a tractor while his wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal sat beside him in Muktsar district. Sukhbir led a tractor march from his residence in Badal village to Lambi where the party had organised a protest against the Bills. Prominent Punjabi singers, including Harbhajan Mann and Ranjit Bawa, took part in a farmers' protest in Nabha. Farmers at several places in the state started gathering on roads to stop the movement of traffic. Women protesters under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee took out a protest march in Amritsar. In Barnala, a tractor was set on fire by protesters against the farm bills. Punjab farmers blocked the Sangrur-Patiala, Chandigarh-Bathinda and Ambala-Rajpura-Ludhiana and Moga-Ferozepur roads.

Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal said farmers were getting support from traders, transporters and taxi operators. Meanwhile, Haryana farmers blocked the Rohtak-Jhajjar road. Farmers held protests at several places, including Rewari and Yamunanagar. Additional forces were deployed at Ambala and Panipat railway stations, officials said. Several organisations in Haryana, including the BKU, have extended support to the nationwide strike called by some farmers' bodies. Police personnel in adequate strength were deployed across the state to maintain law and order, said officials. The protesters have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm reforms would pave a way for dismantling of the minimum support price system and they will be at the "mercy" of big corporates.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by Parliament recently..

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

SC to consider Centre's suggestion of transferable refund vouchers for cancelled flight

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will consider the Centres suggestion of making transferable the refund vouchers to be given to the passengers in lieu of the tickets booked for the flights which were cancelled due to the COVID-19 lockdo...

Turkey seeks arrest of Kurdish politicians over 2014 riots

Turkish prosecutors have issued warrants for the detention of 82 people, including a number pro-Kurdish former lawmakers, as part of an investigation into deadly riots six years ago by Kurds angered at what they perceived to be the governme...

Britain, in rare rebuke of China at UN rights forum, voices concern on Hong Kong, Xinjiang

Britain called on China on Friday to uphold rights and freedoms guaranteed in the Sino-British Joint Declaration on Hong Kong and respect the independence of the former British colonys judiciary.Lord Tariq Ahmad, Britains minister of state ...

Record number of nearly 15 lakh COVID tests conducted in a single day

India has scaled a historic peak in the fight against COVID-19--for the first time, a record number of nearly 15 lakh COVID tests were conducted in a single day, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. With 14,92,409 tests...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020