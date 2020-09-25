Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam constitutes panel to include Bodo villages in BTR, exclude non-Bodo settlements from region

The panel, headed by former chief secretary P P Verma, will take a decision after reviewing applications from villages bordering the four BTR districts for inclusion of settlements with majority Bodo population in the region and exclusion of those with majority non-Bodo population from it, the minister told reporters. "It will also advise the government on increasing the existing 40 seats in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) to 60 in the BTR, besides reorganising the constituencies," he said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-09-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 15:45 IST
Assam constitutes panel to include Bodo villages in BTR, exclude non-Bodo settlements from region

The Assam government has constituted a four-member committee to include Bodo-majority villages in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and exclude non-Bodo settlements from it, as per the Bodo Accord signed on January 27, senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday. The panel, headed by former chief secretary P P Verma, will take a decision after reviewing applications from villages bordering the four BTR districts for inclusion of settlements with majority Bodo population in the region and exclusion of those with majority non-Bodo population from it, the minister told reporters.

"It will also advise the government on increasing the existing 40 seats in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) to 60 in the BTR, besides reorganising the constituencies," he said. Apart from Verma, BTAD administrator Rajesh Prasad, Jayanta Basumatary of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) and Dalim Gayan, representing the non-Bodos, are members of the committee, the minister said.

Governor Jagadish Mukhi had earlier given approval for constituting the committee and renaming BTC as BTR, comprising Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang and Udalguri districts, Sarma said. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently held discussions on the speedy implementation of the Bodo Accord and steps are being taken to ensure all the clauses are implemented in a time-bound manner, he said.

The state government will initiate steps next month to implement Bodo as the associate official language of Assam and create the Bodo-Kachari Welfare Territorial Council for Bodos living outside the BTR, the minister said. The Assam government and the Centre has also held discussions on the implementation of other clauses of the Bodo Accord and those will be announced as and when the decisions are finalised, he said.

On elections to the BTC, which had to be deferred due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Sarma said the Health Department has made it clear that it is not safe to conduct the polls till November 30. The chief minister will soon call an all-party meeting to review the situation, he said.

"We are following the Bihar elections and a decision will be taken based on the Bihar experience," the minister said. The elections to the 40-member BTC, earlier scheduled to be held on April 4, was kept in abeyance due to the COVID- 19 outbreak and the council is currently administered under the supervision of the governor, after its term ended on April 27.

The elections to the council were being held after a fresh Bodo Accord was signed in New Delhi on January 27 by Shah, Sonowal, the then BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary and leaders of ABSU and all the four factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB)..

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tottenham to play Chelsea in cup after virus-enforced bye

Tottenham received a bye Friday to advance to a League Cup meeting with Chelsea after its game against Leyton Orient was called off due to a coronavirus outbreak at the fourth-tier team. Tottenham will now host Chelsea on Tuesday in the ...

Chopper scam: Court takes cognisance of supplementary charge sheet

New Delhi, Sep 25 PTI&#160;A Delhi Court Friday took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against&#160;Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena and others&#160;in the AgustaWestland chopper scam. Besides Saxena, summons ...

Two arrested for misappropriation of Religare's fixed deposit receipts

The Economic Offences Wing EOW of the Delhi Police has arrested two persons in connection with a case of misappropriation of fixed deposit receipts of Religare Finvest Limited RFL to the tune of around Rs 729 crore. According to the police,...

EU Commission appeals after losing Apple USD 15 bn tax case

The European Commission said Friday it is appealing a court decision that Apple doesnt have to repay 13 billion euros USD 15 billion in back taxes to Ireland. The appeal comes after the US tech giant scored a big recent legal victory in its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020