Govt under Nitish Kumar has worked for people, will be re-elected: Devendra Fadnavis

The government under Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and State Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi has worked for the people and it will be re-elected in the upcoming State Assembly elections, said Devendra Fadnavis, Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader. "For the first time, such a large exercise is to be held in the world during COVID. People of Bihar have faith in Modi ji, also government under Nitish Kumar ji and Sushil Modi ji has worked for people. It'll be re-elected," said Fadnavis while speaking to the reporters.

"The common people of Bihar have faith in PM Modi, they admire our Prime Minister. Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi ji have worked for the poor and farmers," he added. Election Commission of India today announced that the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7, and the counting of votes to take place on November 10.

The Assembly elections for 243 seats in Bihar are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29. (ANI)