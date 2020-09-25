Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli leaders bicker as virus lockdown goes into effect

Israeli lawmakers cannot agree on legislation governing a tightened nationwide lockdown that took effect Friday, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to propose a state of emergency that would halt weekly demonstrations against him.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-09-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 19:06 IST
Israeli leaders bicker as virus lockdown goes into effect

Israeli lawmakers cannot agree on legislation governing a tightened nationwide lockdown that took effect Friday, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to propose a state of emergency that would halt weekly demonstrations against him. Earlier this week, the Cabinet agreed to tighten the country's second lockdown in response to a surge in coronavirus cases. The government has ordered all nonessential businesses to close and people to remain within 1,000 meters (yards) from home for at least the next two weeks.

The orders went into effect Friday afternoon but must be approved by the Knesset, or parliament, where lawmakers are bitterly split over restrictions on political demonstrations and public prayers during the ongoing Jewish High Holidays. Netanyahu and his allies have pushed for restrictions on the weekly demonstrations held in recent months outside his official residence. The protests are focused on his handling of the coronavirus as well as his indictment on a series of corruption charges.

“The law cannot be passed today with 4,000 amendments from the opposition,” Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party said in a statement. “This is happening because of the opposition's obsession with allowing the festival of the 'demonstrations.'” Israel shuts down on Friday evenings for the weekly Jewish Sabbath, and will not reopen until Tuesday, following the solemn Yom Kippur holiday.

“As it won't be possible to complete the legislation by next Tuesday, Likud has proposed regulations for a state of emergency for several days to prevent mass demonstrations," it said. That proposal was rejected by Benny Gantz, Netanyahu's main rival-turned-partner in the coalition government, which was formed in May to combat the virus but has been hobbled by infighting.

“The decision on a stringent lockdown was designed to stop the spread of the virus, not to block protests or communal prayer," he said in a statement. "We will keep pushing the legislation within the rules of democratic process and will prevent using emergency regulations that are focused solely on protests, prayers, or any other specific target.” Israel's ultra-Orthodox leaders — key political allies of Netanyahu — have objected to restrictions on public prayers, accusing the mostly secular authorities of discriminating against them while allowing the street protests to continue.

Critics counter that a far larger number of Israelis participate in prayers and that they are still often held indoors, where transmission is much more likely. Others have accused Netanyahu of using the lockdown as a pretext to end the demonstrations against him, allegations the prime minister has said are “absurd.” Israel was praised for its initial response to the outbreak last spring, when it moved quickly to seal its borders and close businesses.

But authorities reopened the economy too fast in May, and since then there has been a surge of cases. Israel is currently reporting more than 7,000 new cases a day in a nation of just 9 million people — one of the most severe outbreaks in the world on a per capita basis. Israel has reported more than 210,000 cases since the pandemic began, including 1,405 deaths. It currently has more than 60,000 active cases, including 700 patients in serious condition.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition

A 17-year-old in Illinois accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is fighting his return to Wisconsin to face homicide charges that could put him in prison for life. Kyle Rittenhous...

Teenager charged with killing 2 in Kenosha to fight extradition, lawyer says

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two protesters and injuring another during demonstrations about race and justice in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will fight his requested extradition from Illinois, his lawyer told a court hearing ...

Retired colonel sworn in as Mali interim president after coup

Retired colonel Bah Ndaw was sworn in as Malis interim president on Friday, tasked with presiding over an 18-month transition back to civilian rule after a military coup. Malian officials hope the inauguration will lead the countrys neighbo...

Kamal Haasan on SP Balasubrahmanyam: He was part of my first love, marriage and melancholy

Superstar Kamal Haasan on Friday said he looks back at his five-decade-long bond with legendary singer SP Balasubramaniam as an act of fate, where the latter became an inseparable part of his life. Balasubrahmanyam, 74, died on Friday after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020