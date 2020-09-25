Left Menu
In separate functions, JJP, INLD leaders pay tribute to Devi Lal on his 107th birth anniversary

In Jind, Ajay Singh Chautala, who is Devi Lal's grandson, inaugurated a blood donation camp and said such camps were held in all districts of the state. He said that Chaudhary Devi Lal was a leader of the poor, the needy and farmers.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:24 IST
Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leaders paid tributes to former deputy prime minister Devi Lal on his 107th birth anniversary on Friday. The two parties held separate functions to mark the occasion, which is observed as 'Sammaan Diwas'.

Following a rift within the Chautala family nearly two years ago, the INLD, headed by Om Prakash Chautala, had suffered a vertical split with Dushyant Chautala, who was then an MP and later floated the JJP. The JJP organised street meetings, blood donation camps and carried out plantation drives throughout the state. JJP national president Ajay Singh Chautala, his son and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, state JJP president Nishan Singh paid tributes to the late leader, according to a party statement issued here.

They were joined by MLAs of the party and they pledged to follow Devi Lal's principles, it said. In Jind, Ajay Singh Chautala, who is Devi Lal's grandson, inaugurated a blood donation camp and said such camps were held in all districts of the state.

He said that Chaudhary Devi Lal was a leader of the poor, the needy and farmers. Dushyant Chautala took part in meetings at Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri.

He donated blood during a blood donation camp organised by the party at Charkhi Dadri. Dushyant Chautala said the policies of Devi Lal serve as an inspiration and several public welfare programmes are based on his policies.

Paying tribute to Devi Lal at Chautala village in Sirsa district, his son and former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala said the former deputy prime minister was not an individual, but an institution. The INLD chief said the party was a plant which the departed leader had nurtured and now it was working to further his policies.

INLD senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala paid tributes to his grandfather Devi Lal at a function organised in Yamunanagar. He said Devi Lal was a messiah of farmers who did a lot for the the community and started several schemes for their benefit.

