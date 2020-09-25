Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish Kumar welcomes announcement of assembly poll dates

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar welcomed the announcement of Bihar Assembly elections dates by the Election Commission on Friday and expressed confidence that people will appreciate the work done by his government.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 25-09-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 23:59 IST
Nitish Kumar welcomes announcement of assembly poll dates
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the press meet (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar welcomed the announcement of Bihar Assembly elections dates by the Election Commission on Friday and expressed confidence that people will appreciate the work done by his government. "We welcome the announcement of Bihar assembly polls by the Election Commission. It is good that the elections will be concluded on time," Kumar told media persons here.

Kumar said his party has come up with seven commitments that will be fulfilled if it is returned to power. "We will have seven commitments as in the last elections," he said.

The Chief Minister said if his government comes in power, it will create a new department for skill development and promoting entrepreneurship for youth. "We will create a new department for skill development and promoting entrepreneurship in youth so that they don't have to depend on government jobs only. ITI and polytechnic institutes will come under it. We will financially help people who want to start their venture," he said

Kumar said his government will work on the motto of 'Strong women-Capable women' "We will provide Rs 25,000 to the girls passing intermediate exams and Rs 50,000 to unmarried girls on graduation," he said.

He said the government will work for improving irrigation facilities to provide water in every field and solar street lights will be installed in every village. "We will also work towards the clean village, prosperous village. We will create shelter homes for senior citizens in all cities across the state. Multi-storied buildings will be built to provide housing to the poor in all the cities in Bihar," the Chief Minister said.

He also promised to build electric crematoriums in all the 'ghats' in Bihar. Bypasses and overbridges will also be built to improve the connectivity across the state. "We will also better the health facilities for both humans and animals," he said.

Asked about the seat distribution among the NDA allies, Kumar said talks have not been held so far. "We haven't talked about seat distribution yet, but as the elections have been announced, we'll hopefully talk soon," Kumar said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Entertainment News Roundup: Fans of boy band BTS join swarm of Ants chasing South Korea's hit IPO; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

World Bank approves $450m to support Pakistan’s transition to clean energy resources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Appeals court hears fight over Trump tax returns - again

A federal appeals court tested the waters on a potential compromise, but didnt immediately rule Friday after arguments in President Donald Trumps long-running fight to prevent a top New York prosecutor from getting his tax returns a battle...

Flexing financial muscle, Biden swamps Trump on airwaves

Joe Bidens fundraising advantage appears to be translating into an edge on the airwaves, as the Democratic presidential nominee is swamping President Donald Trump with a blitz of television advertising less than 40 days until Election Day.T...

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine produces strong immune response in early trial

A single dose of Johnson Johnsons experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a strong immune response against the novel coronavirus in an early-to-mid stage clinical trial, according to interim results published on Friday.The vaccine, called A...

Palestinian leader calls for U.N.-led peace conference early next year

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday called for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to convene an international conference early next year to launch a genuine peace process between Israel and the Palestinians.Abbas ur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020