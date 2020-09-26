Imran Khan, Ashraf Ghani discuss Afghan peace process
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday discussed the Afghan peace process and strengthening of bilateral engagement. During a telephonic conversation with Ghani, Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast support to the Afghan peace process and noted the positive results of these efforts which culminated in the US-Taliban Peace Agreement and the commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations, according to an official statement.
He said that all stakeholders must work together to secure an inclusive and comprehensive political agreement through the Afghan-led and Afghan-owed process. The prime minister also underlined the importance Pakistan attaches to constructive engagement with Afghanistan and to peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people.
Khan noted that the Chairman of Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), Dr Abdullah Abdullah, will be visiting Islamabad next week.
