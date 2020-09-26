Mamata greets Manmohan Singh on his birthday
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday greeted former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday, and wished him good health. Singh, who headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014, turned 88.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 10:52 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday greeted former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday, and wished him good health. Singh, who headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014, turned 88. He had played a key role in ushering in economic reforms as the finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao government during 1991-96.
"Greetings to former Prime Minister and Economist Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. Wishing him good health and more productive years in public life," Banerjee tweeted.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manmohan Singh
- Mamata Banerjee
- West Bengal
- PV Narasimha Rao
ALSO READ
'Country lost crusader of liberation of bonded labourers': Manmohan Singh condoles Swami Agnivesh death
Manmohan Singh, Chidambaram seek leave of absence from RS on health grounds
PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Dr. Manmohan Singh
PM Modi greets Manmohan Singh on his birthday
India feels absence of a PM with depth of Manmohan Singh: Rahul Gandhi