EC announces biennial polls for 8 Legislative Council seats in Bihar

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the dates for biennial election to the Bihar Legislative Council from four graduates' and four teachers' constituencies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 15:00 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the dates for biennial election to the Bihar Legislative Council from four graduates' and four teachers' constituencies. The voting will take place on October 22 and the counting of votes will be done on November 12.

A press note from the ECI on September 25 stated, "The term of office of 8 members of the Bihar Legislative Council from Graduates' and Teachers' Constituencies has fallen vacant on May 6, 2020, due to the retirement of the sitting members." The name of constituency and name of the member's date of retirement on May 6, 2020 is as follows: Patna Graduates' - Neeraj Kumar, Darbhanga Graduates' - Dilip Kumar Choudhary, Tirhut Graduates' - Devesh Chandra Thakur, Kosi Graduates' - Dr. NK Yadav, Patna Teachers' - Naval Kishore Yadav, Darbhanga Teachers' - Dr. Madan Mohan Jha, Tirhut Teachers' -Sanjay Kumar Singh and Saran Teachers' - Kedar Nath Panday.

As per the press statement, the Commission, having considered the inputs received from CEO, Bihar decided that the biennial election to the Bihar State Legislative Council from graduates' and teachers' constituencies, be held in accordance with the following programme:- Issue of notification September 28, Last date of making nominations October 5, Scrutiny of nominations October 6, Last date of withdrawal of candidature -October 8, Date of Poll - October 22, hours of poll - 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Counting of votes - November 12, date before which election shall be completed - November 14. "The Model Code of Conduct concerning these elections will come into force with immediate effect in the concerned Constituencies," the press statement added. (ANI)

