Consultant to be appointed for 24X7 water supply in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that a consultant would be appointed to suggest measures for 24X7 water supply across the national capital.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 15:20 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that a consultant would be appointed to suggest measures for 24X7 water supply across the national capital. He also dismissed the allegation that the water supply in the capital was being "privatised."
"In a recent meeting with officials of Delhi Jal Board, we have decided that a consultant will be appointed to suggest measures that can ensure a 24X7 water supply to every house. We will try and achieve this goal within five years," he said. "Some Opposition leaders are saying water supply in Delhi is being privatised. It can never happen and I assure you of this," the Delhi Chief Minister added.
Kejriwal further informed in a press briefing that his government is in talks with nearby states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand to increase the availability of water in Delhi. "We are in talks with different state governments, such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to increase the availability of water in the national capital. But, at the same time, we need better management of the water already available in Delhi," Kejriwal added. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Delhi Jal Board
- Himachal Pradesh
