Senior Communist party official suspended in Tibet for divulging state secrets

The discipline inspection commission of the Tibet Autonomous Region announced on Friday that Wang was expelled from the Communist party and removed from his position for corruption, divulging state secrets and illegally possessing ammunition. The commission said Wang had demonstrated disloyalty to the party and even countered the inspection by transferring and concealing evidence.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 26-09-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 20:22 IST
Senior Communist party official suspended in Tibet for divulging state secrets

The ruling Communist Party of China has suspended a senior official in Tibet for corruption and divulging state secrets, according to the official media. Wang Jinhe, 55, a former party member and deputy director of Tibet's transport authority, has been subject to disciplinary and supervisory investigations for suspected serious violations of discipline and law in April this year.

He has been in the vice post of the Tibet transport authority for eight years since 2012, the state-run Xinhua news agency. The discipline inspection commission of the Tibet Autonomous Region announced on Friday that Wang was expelled from the Communist party and removed from his position for corruption, divulging state secrets and illegally possessing ammunition.

The commission said Wang had demonstrated disloyalty to the party and even countered the inspection by transferring and concealing evidence. He illegally occupied public houses; divulged state secrets, and illegally possessed ammunition, the commission said. He took advantage of his position to provide unlawful help in contracting projects to those who offered him bribes of a huge amount, it said, without releasing details.

Wang has seriously violated the party's disciplines of politics, organisation, work and life. And, his actions should be dealt with seriously, it said. Wang has since been expelled from the party and removed from his government position with all illegal gains confiscated.

Thousands of Communist Party of China officials have been suspended since Chinese President Xi Jinping took power in 2012. Critics allege that Xi also made effective use of the anti-graft campaign to consolidate his power.

