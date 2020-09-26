Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesting Cong workers prevented from marching towards Union minister's house in Phagwara

Congress party workers protesting Saturday against the three farm bills passed recently by Parliament were prevented from marching towards the residence of Union minister Som Parkash. Led by Congress MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal, the protesting party workers wanted to gherao the house of Hoshiarpur MP Som Parkash, also the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 26-09-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 22:22 IST
Protesting Cong workers prevented from marching towards Union minister's house in Phagwara

Congress party workers protesting Saturday against the three farm bills passed recently by Parliament were prevented from marching towards the residence of Union minister Som Parkash. Led by Congress MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal, the protesting party workers wanted to gherao the house of Hoshiarpur MP Som Parkash, also the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. But they were stopped by the police a few km away, near KG Resort on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road.

They staged a sit-in there and shouted slogans against the BJP-led Central government and sought Som Parkash’s resignation. While dubbing the farm Bills as “black laws”, they demanded they be rolled back.

The Congress workers had taken out a tractor rally from Chabbewal in Hoshiarpur and reached Phagwara. Later, they gave a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajiv Verma over the farm Bills. They also gave him a bottle, saying it contained “farmers' blood” and said it should be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing these “anti-farmer” Bills. Parliament had recently passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020; Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020; and Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill 2020. These are yet to get the assent of the President.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Redouble efforts to provide patient care: Atal Dulloo to Jammu GMC

Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmirs Health and Medical Education Department, visited Jammu Government Medical College GMC including the isolation ward, oxygen supply plant, and control room on Saturday, and took stock ...

NCB questions Bollywood stars Deeepika, Shraddha, Sara in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Saturday recorded statements of actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajputs death and an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. It also arrested D...

UK's Johnson lines up two critics of BBC for big media roles - Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to appoint two Brexit-backing critics of the BBC to important roles in the media, including one as chairman of the publicly owned broadcaster itself, the Times reported on Saturday.The newspaper sa...

No Ram Leela in Ayodhya this year, virtual Deepotsav to be held

Ayodhya, Sep 26 PTI The Ayodhya administration has refused to allow the staging of Ram Leela in the district amid the COVID-19 spread. The district administration, however, has begun preparations to organise a grand celebration of virtual ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020