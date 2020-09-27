Senate confirmation hearings likely to start Oct. 12 for Barrett, Trump says

Left Menu
U.S. President Donald Trump said the Senate will likely open hearings on his third Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Oct. 12 and he expected a full Senate vote before the Nov. 3 election. The hearings are part of an accelerated timeline as the Republican-controlled Senate seeks to vote on Trump's nominee before the election, and cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the court.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the Senate will likely open hearings on his third Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Oct. 12 and he expected a full Senate vote before the Nov. 3 election. Trump told reporters at the White House on Saturday that the date for the first hearing is ultimately up to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham.

"It's going to go fast. We're looking to do it before the election. So it's going to go very fast," Trump said. The hearings are part of an accelerated timeline as the Republican-controlled Senate seeks to vote on Trump's nominee before the election, and cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the court. If confirmed, Barrett will replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18.

Graham, a Republican and Trump ally, has said he hopes to have a normal hearing process despite an expedited timeline and Democratic protests that Trump should not be filling the vacancy before the country chooses its president.

