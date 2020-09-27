TN Guv, CM condole Jaswant Singh's death

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK President M K Stalin on Sunday condoled the demise of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh. The 82 year-old Singh, a close associate of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died in New Delhi on Sunday following a long spell of illness.

Expressing grief over Singh's passing away, Purohit hailed him for his "simplicity, humbleness, governance skills and cordial relations," and said these will be missed by the country. "He had handled the Finance, External Affairs and Defence Ministry Portfolios with full dedication and left his strong mark," Purohit said in a condolence message.

Singh was an 'asset' to the people of India and was appreciated as an outstanding Parliamentarian across the political parties, he said. "His contribution towards nation-building and to the needy people will be remembered forever. His demise is an irreparable loss to the people of India," Purohit added.

Palaniswami described Singh as a "valiant soldier" and recalled his association with late chief minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa. "Very sad to hear the death of former Union Minister Shri Jaswant Singh Ji. He was a valiant soldier, able administrator. We fondly recollect his association with our beloved Amma. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt Condolences.#RIPJASWANTSINGH," he said in a tweet.

Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam also took to Twitter to mourn Singh's demise. In a Facebook post, Stalin said he was "deeply saddened to hear about the passing (away) of former Union Minister and veteran politician Thiru (Mr) Jaswant Singh." "On behalf of DMK, I express my sincere condolences. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time," he said.

MDMK founder and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko also condoled Singh's death..