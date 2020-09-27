Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM lauds farmers in his Mann Ki Baat address

Amid protests by a section of farmers against farm reform bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that a large number of peasants have benefitted since fruits and vegetables were brought out of the APMC Act in some states a few years ago and asserted that grain-producing farmers will now have the same freedom.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 14:38 IST
PM lauds farmers in his Mann Ki Baat address
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Amid protests by a section of farmers against farm reform bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that a large number of peasants have benefitted since fruits and vegetables were brought out of the APMC Act in some states a few years ago and asserted that grain-producing farmers will now have the same freedom. In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, Modi also took a swipe at economic policies pursued by successive Congress governments since Independence.

Had the country followed the essence of Mahatma Gandhi's economic philosophy, there would not have been any need for the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign as India would have become self-reliant much earlier, he said. Lauding farmers for strengthening the country's agriculture sector, he said the farm sector is playing a major role in efforts to build a self-reliant India and showed its prowess during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stronger it is, the stronger will be the foundation of a self-reliant India, he said. The prime minister said he receives many letters from farmers and also interacts with farmer groups, as he spoke of changes taking place in agriculture and new dimensions being added to it.

He cited example of a Haryana farmer as to how he and other farmers benefited a lot after fruits and vegetables were in 2014 brought out of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act, allowing them to sell their produce outside government-controlled mandis. He spoke about similar examples of farmers benefitting in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, and also noted that they formed groups to come out of the clutches of middlemen and received remunerative prices.

"Now they have got freedom to sell not only fruits and vegetables but whatever they produce; paddy, wheat, mustard, sugarcane, anywhere they get a better price," he asserted. The prime minister made no direct mention of the farm bills brought by his government and passed by Parliament or of the opposition-led protests against them. Critics have called these measures as "anti-farmers".

These bills, the government has asserted, will allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere they want at a better price. He also shared the success story of a Gujarat farmer as to how he did well after adopting innovative methods to grow potatoes.

The agriculture sector will benefit immensely with greater use of technology, he said. Modi also reiterated his request to people to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. These few rules are the weapons in the fight against the novel coronavirus, he said.

In his address, he also remembered many noted figures, whose birth and death anniversaries fall in the coming days. Modi paid tributes to Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Vijayaraje Scindia, Jayaprakash Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh and Bhagat Singh.

The prime minister began his monthly broadcast by talking about storytelling, saying it has been a part of our nation for centuries. "Storytelling is as old as civilisation...These days, stories relating to science are gaining popularity," Modi said.

He said many people are making storytelling popular across the country and underlined that India has a glorious tradition of storytelling. He also interacted with members of the Bangalore Storytelling Society.

Modi also requested all families to set aside some time for storytelling and said it will be a wonderful experience for them..

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Sunday all times GMT 0908 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROSBelgian David Goffin, seeded 11th, began his first-round match against Italian Jannik Si...

CII asks RBI to relook circular on opening of current accounts

Industry body CII has urged the Reserve Bank to reconsider its circular regarding opening of current accounts saying that the guidelines are likely to disrupt the servicing of clients by banks leading to inefficiencies and delays. The RBI o...

PM lauds farmers in his Mann Ki Baat address

Amid protests by a section of farmers against farm reform bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that a large number of peasants have benefitted since fruits and vegetables were brought out of the APMC Act in some states a few y...

Soccer-Struggling Schalke fire coach Wagner

Schalke 04 have sacked head coach David Wagner following their poor start to the season, the German Bundesliga club said in a statement httpsschalke04.deenteamfc-schalke-04-relieve-head-coach-david-wagner-duties on Sunday.Schalke were thras...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020