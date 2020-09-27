Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaswant Singh was perfect boss and mentor: Omar

Jaswant Singh was the perfect boss and mentor, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said as he remembered his stint as a junior to the former External Affairs minister who passed away on Sunday Singh, one of the founding members of the BJP and a close associate of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died in Delhi following a long spell of illness.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-09-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 15:10 IST
Jaswant Singh was perfect boss and mentor: Omar
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Yogeshsagar09)

Jaswant Singh was the perfect boss and mentor, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said as he remembered his stint as a junior to the former External Affairs minister who passed away on Sunday

Singh, one of the founding members of the BJP and a close associate of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died in Delhi following a long spell of illness. He was 82. Omar, who was the minister of state for External Affairs from July 2001 to December 2002, took to Twitter to mourn the Singh's demise, saying his boss was always supportive

"Jaswant Singh sahib was my senior minister when I was Minister of State External Affairs. He was supportive without being interfering, was always available for advice & never made me feel like my work didn't matter. He was the perfect boss & mentor. Rest in peace sir," Omar tweeted.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's warring parties agree largest prisoner swap

Yemens warring parties have agreed to exchange around 1,000 prisoners, including 15 Saudis, as part of trust-building steps aimed at reviving a stalled peace process, the United Nations and sources said on Sunday. The Yemeni government, bac...

Indian man gets 6 months in UAE jail on molestation charge

A 40-year-old Indian man has been sentenced to six months in jail for molesting a woman here, according to a media report. The incident was reported to Dubai Police in June, the Gulf News reported. At about 10 am, two patrol officers reache...

Doctors, nurses in 'bumper' COVID19 Queen's Honours List

Doctors, nurses, fundraisers and volunteers who have made outstanding contributions to the UKs coronavirus response will be recognised in the 2020 Queens Birthday Honours list to be unveiled on October 10, Downing Street said on Sunday. The...

UP: Labourer buried under sand mound, dies

A labourer died after he was buried under a mound of sand during illegal mining at a Banda village, police said on SundayAccording to Circle Officer Atrara Siyram, the incident took place at Risaura-Pandadev village on Saturday. During i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020