Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘SHO shunted to police lines for lacking promptness in Dalit woman’s gang-rape case’

He also expressed disinclination to shift his daughter to AIIMS, Delhi, saying “whenever we feel that it is necessary to take her to Delhi, we will tell the administration”. Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Sunday condemned the gang-rape of the women, saying no woman from any community is safe in Uttar Pradesh and asked the state government to pay attention to it.

PTI | Hathras | Updated: 27-09-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 18:40 IST
‘SHO shunted to police lines for lacking promptness in Dalit woman’s gang-rape case’

The station house officer of Chandpa police station n Hathras district under whose jurisdiction a 19-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped nearly a fortnight ago, has been transferred to the district police lines, an official said on Sunday. “Chandpa SHO D K Verma has been sent to police lines for his failure to promptly acting in the case,” said Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir. The SP added that some Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel too have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure to ensure that the matter does not get aggravated due to the gang-rape of the Dalit women. All the named accused in the case have also been arrested, the SP said.

The woman was raped by four men belonging to a village in Chandpa police station area on September 14. The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. After the gang-rape, the victim had been admitted to the J N Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh, where her condition was described by officials on Saturday as critical.

The woman’s father, however, on Sunday, described his daughter’s condition as "satisfactory" and also expressed satisfaction over the medical treatment meted out to her at the hospital. He also expressed disinclination to shift his daughter to AIIMS, Delhi, saying “whenever we feel that it is necessary to take her to Delhi, we will tell the administration”.

Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Sunday condemned the gang-rape of the women, saying no woman from any community is safe in Uttar Pradesh and asked the state government to pay attention to it. "A Dalit girl in UP’s Hathras district was severely beaten up and then was gang-raped, which is extremely-shameful and extremely-condemnable," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

"Daughters and sisters even from other sections of the society are not safe in the state. The government must pay attention to it. This is the BSP’s demand,” she added..

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt demolishes Rs 1-crore house of gangster Khan Mubarak

A two-storey house, worth over Rs 1 crore, of gangster Khan Mubarak was razed on Sunday in Ambedkar Nagar district, a government spokesperson said. On September 22, the administration in Ambedkar Nagar district had demolished 20 shops wort...

Ensure speedy justice, says family of Sathankulam police torture victims

With the CBI charge-sheeting nine Tamil Nadu policemen for murder in the death of a father-son duo after alleged torture in Sathankulam in Tuticorin, the family of the victims on Sunday pleaded for early justice, saying stringent punishment...

Centre's farm bills: Goa Cong to protest near Raj Bhavan

The Goa Congress will holdprotests in the state on Monday against the Centres farmbills which were passed by Parliament recentlyGoa Congress spokesperson Agnelo Fernandes said theparty would submit a memorandum against these anti-farmerbill...

COVID-19: Army sprays disinfectants in areas near LoC in Poonch

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Army on Sunday sprayed disinfectants at community facilities, public transport, hospitals and residential areas in Daradulian and Jhullas villages near the Line of Control LoC in Poonch district, a def...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020