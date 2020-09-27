J-K LG condoles demise of Jaswant Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday expressed condolences on the death of veteran politician and former Union minister Jaswant Singh. In a statement, the Lt Governor said he was deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of the former Union minister.

He said Singh worked dedicatedly for the welfare of the people while serving the country in various important capacities. A statesman par excellence, Singh will always be remembered for his contribution to the nation, the LG said.

My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and well-wishers, Sinha added. Singh, one of the founding members of the BJP and a close associate of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died in Delhi following a long spell of illness. He was 82.