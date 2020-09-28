Left Menu
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's dubious claims on health care, court

The health plan offerings are intended for people who want an individual health insurance policy but make too much money to qualify for subsides under the Affordable Care Act. ___ TRUMP, on Republicans: “Democrats like to constantly talk about it, and yet preexisting conditions are much safer with us than they are with them.” — remarks Thursday in North Carolina. THE FACTS: That's highly questionable.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 13:12 IST
President Donald Trump isn't providing all the facts when he promises that people with preexisting medical problems will always be covered by health insurance if “Obamacare” is ruled unconstitutional. Eager to get conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett quickly confirmed to the Supreme Court, which is hearing his challenge to the Affordable Care Act, Trump asserts that “far cheaper” and “much better” plans will replace the Obama-era law. He also points to a new executive order offering protections. But his claims are illusory.

Various GOP bills, in fact, have been seen over the years as providing less than what “Obamacare” already provided, and it's unlikely an executive order will have much effect. In a momentous past week, Trump painted a fantastical portrait of a coronavirus that affects “virtually nobody” among the young as he faced a grim U.S. milestone of 200,000 deaths and he asserted a constitutional basis that doesn't exist for rushing a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Meanwhile, with the first presidential debate on Tuesday, Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden botched details about the pivotal Supreme Court vacancy and exaggerated his early statements on COVID-19. A look at recent rhetoric, also covering voting fraud and racial progress: HEALTH CARE TRUMP: “Obamacare will be replaced with a MUCH better, and FAR cheaper, alternative if it is terminated in the Supreme Court. Would be a big WIN for the USA!” — tweet Sunday.

THE FACTS: The bargain health insurance plans Trump often talks about are cheaper because they skimp on benefits such as maternity or prescription drug coverage and do not guarantee coverage of preexisting conditions. He and Republicans haven't provided details on any newer alternative plans. The short-term plans that Trump often touts provide up to 12 months of coverage and can be renewed for up to 36 months.

Premiums for the plans can be one-third the cost of comprehensive insurance coverage.

THE FACTS: That's highly questionable. Republicans were unable to muscle their replacement for the Obama-era law through Congress when they controlled the House and Senate in 2017 during Trump's first year. Various GOP bills would have offered a degree of protection for people with preexisting conditions, but the proposed safeguards were seen as less than what the law already provided.

The general approach in the Republican legislation would have required people to maintain continuous coverage to avoid being turned down because of a preexisting condition. Trump has frequently claimed he will always protect preexisting conditions despite evidence to the contrary and has even asserted falsely that he was the one who “saved” such protections.

___ TRUMP: “The historic action I'm taking today includes the first-ever executive order to affirm it is the official policy of the United States government to protect patients with preexisting conditions. So we're making that official.” — North Carolina remarks. THE FACTS: It's already been the official federal policy to protect people with preexisting medical conditions because “Obamacare” already does that, and it's the law of the land. If he persuades the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act as unconstitutional, it's unclear what degree of actual protection the executive order would offer in place of the law.

President Barack Obama's health law states that “a group health plan and a health insurance issuer offering group or individual health insurance coverage may not impose any preexisting condition exclusion with respect to such plan or coverage.” Other sections of the law act to bar insurers from charging more to people because of past medical problems and from canceling coverage, except in cases of fraud. In the past, there were horror stories of insurers canceling coverage because a patient had a recurrence of cancer. ___ VOTING FRAUD TRUMP: “We need nine justices. You need that. With the unsolicited millions of ballots that they're sending, it's a scam; it's a hoax. Everybody knows that. And the Democrats know it better than anybody else. ... So doing it before the election would be a very good thing because you're going to probably see it.” — remarks Tuesday to reporters.

THE FACTS: There's nothing fraudulent about mail-in ballots, and Trump's repeated false assertions certainly don't provide a valid justification to speed up a judicial nomination. There are no such things as “unsolicited” ballots. Five states routinely send ballots to all registered voters so they can choose to vote through the mail or in person.

Four other states and the District of Columbia will be adopting that system in November, as will almost every county in Montana. ___ TRUMP, referring to ballots being automatically mailed out to registered voters: “Eighty million ballots ... We are going to be counting ballots for the next two years.” — Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

THE FACTS: False. There aren't 80 million ballots being mailed out automatically in the 10 states doing it this year — it's half that amount at roughly 44 million, according to Michael McDonald, a University of Florida professor and expert in election statistics.

Voters in other states who specifically request mail ballots will also receive them, but Trump has repeatedly said he considered those ballots quite fine and “OK.”.

