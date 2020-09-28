Turkey says Armenia must send back foreign 'mercenaries'
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-09-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 16:29 IST
Turkey said Monday Armenia must stop its occupation of Azerbaijan's lands and send back the "mercenaries and terrorists" it brought from abroad for stability in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, where Armenian and Azeri forces have clashed. "Armenia must immediately halt its attacks, send back the mercenaries and terrorists it brought from abroad and withdraw from the Azerbaijan lands," said Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, adding a ceasefire and peace are needed.
Turkey has said it will support Azerbaijan in the clashes, in which fierce fire was exchanged for a second day amid reports of at least 21 killed and hundreds wounded. Yerevan said Turkey was taking part in the clashes, but Baku denies this.
